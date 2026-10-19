Film producer Amit Jani has expressed fears of being chased and attacked in Sonipat, Haryana. He alleges that while returning from a pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi, some people in a white car tried to stop his vehicle near Devdu village by brandishing weapons. He subsequently informed the police and went to Kundli police station to save his life. It should be noted that Amit Jani already has Y-category security.

People In A White Car Accused Of Stalking

Amit Jani was returning from Vaishno Devi Temple. Around 9 p.m., people in a white car began chasing him on National Highway 352-A, near Devdu village. They allegedly tried to stop his vehicle by brandishing weapons. After the incident, Amit Jani called Dial 112 to inform the police. He then went to Kundli police station for protection. He also filed a written complaint with the Kundli and Murthal police stations. The Murthal police are currently investigating the matter.

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Threats Have Been Received Before

This matter regarding Amit Jani's security is significant because he has previously received threats from gangs associated with gangsters Himanshu Bhau, Rohit Godara, and Goldy Brar. He is already provided with Y-category security by the Indian government.

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Despite this, Amit Jani has now alleged that he was chased in Sonipat and that he attempted to stop his vehicle at gunpoint. Several people, including film director Bharat Singh Shrinet, were present in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Amit Jani is best known for his role in the Vijay Raaz starrer Udaipur Files. His upcoming projects include Kaala Hiran and Kalki Sambhal.