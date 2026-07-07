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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Kala Hiran’ Producer Amit Jani Receives Death Threats From Pakistan, Case Registered

‘Kala Hiran’ Producer Amit Jani Receives Death Threats From Pakistan, Case Registered

Kala Hiran producer Amit Jani has alleged that he received fresh death threats from Pakistani phone numbers while visiting Madhya Pradesh. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 10:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Producer Amit Jani received death threats over his film.
  • Threats from Pakistan included bomb warnings; police are investigating.
  • Salman Khan previously challenged the film in High Court.
  • Court questioned objections based on perceived character similarities.

The controversy surrounding the upcoming film Kala Hiran continues to intensify. Producer Amit Jani has reportedly received repeated death threats, including calls and messages from Pakistan. Following this, police in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district have registered a case and begun a detailed investigation based on the available digital evidence.

Death Threats From Pakistan

According to information received by ABP News, Amit Jani, a resident of Noida, had travelled to the renowned Shri Pitambara Peeth Temple in Datia, Madhya Pradesh, for darshan. During his visit, he was staying at a local hotel when, at around 1 am on July 5, he allegedly received audio and video clips on WhatsApp from a Pakistani number.

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Later that morning, at approximately 9:47 am, he reportedly received another phone call from a different Pakistani number, during which he allegedly received death threats. 

Producer Allegedly Threatened Over Film

The individual behind the alleged threats reportedly objected to the release of Kala Hiran. Amit Jani was warned that if the film's release was not stopped, he would be blown up with a bomb.

During the call, the caller reportedly mentioned the name of Pakistani terrorist Shehzad Bhatti, claiming that Jani had ignored Bhatti's demands. The caller allegedly warned that no amount of security would be enough to protect the producer and threatened to have him killed. He was also allegedly warned of a bomb attack.

Video Allegedly Shows Man Carrying Weapons

The video clip reportedly sent to Amit Jani allegedly featured the individual surrounded by multiple weapons. It was claimed that the arsenal included RPGs (rocket-propelled grenades), grenades and several other deadly weapons.

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Police Examining Digital Evidence

Following the alleged threats, Amit Jani submitted a written complaint at Datia Kotwali police station, after which police registered a case.

Datia Police stated that all digital evidence linked to the threats is being examined thoroughly. Investigators are analysing the WhatsApp messages, audio recordings, video clips and call records to establish the facts. Police are also attempting to verify the identity of the individual behind the threats and the authenticity of the claims made during the communications.

Salman Khan Moved Delhi HC Against The Film

The film has already been at the centre of controversy due to its perceived connection with the 1998 blackbuck case involving Salman Khan.

After the makers unveiled the film's poster, objections were raised because the character featured in the film's teaser was seen wearing a bracelet similar to one frequently worn by Salman Khan. The actor approached the High Court seeking a stay on the film, arguing that it created an impression of his links with the underworld and infringed upon his personality rights.

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During the hearing on July 6, the Delhi High Court questioned the basis of the objections. The court observed whether items such as watches, bracelets or turbans could be considered the exclusive identity of any individual. It further remarked that a film could not be restrained merely on the basis of such perceived similarities.

Input By : Bhanu Prakash Sharma

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of threats has producer Amit Jani received?

Amit Jani has received repeated death threats, including calls and messages from Pakistani numbers. He was warned that if his film 'Kala Hiran' was not stopped, he would be blown up with a bomb.

Where did Amit Jani receive these threats?

Amit Jani received threatening audio and video clips on WhatsApp, and a phone call, from Pakistani numbers while staying at a hotel in Datia, Madhya Pradesh.

What action have the police taken regarding the threats?

Police in Datia district have registered a case based on Amit Jani's complaint. They are conducting a detailed investigation and thoroughly examining all available digital evidence linked to the threats.

Has the film 'Kala Hiran' faced other controversies?

Yes, Salman Khan previously moved the High Court seeking a stay on the film. He argued that the film, particularly a character wearing a similar bracelet, infringed his personality rights and suggested underworld links.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 10:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan Amit Jani Pakistan Kala Hiran
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