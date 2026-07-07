‘Kala Hiran’ Producer Amit Jani Receives Death Threats From Pakistan, Case Registered

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Producer Amit Jani received death threats over his film.

Threats from Pakistan included bomb warnings; police are investigating.

Salman Khan previously challenged the film in High Court.

Court questioned objections based on perceived character similarities.

The controversy surrounding the upcoming film Kala Hiran continues to intensify. Producer Amit Jani has reportedly received repeated death threats, including calls and messages from Pakistan. Following this, police in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district have registered a case and begun a detailed investigation based on the available digital evidence.

Death Threats From Pakistan

According to information received by ABP News, Amit Jani, a resident of Noida, had travelled to the renowned Shri Pitambara Peeth Temple in Datia, Madhya Pradesh, for darshan. During his visit, he was staying at a local hotel when, at around 1 am on July 5, he allegedly received audio and video clips on WhatsApp from a Pakistani number.

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Later that morning, at approximately 9:47 am, he reportedly received another phone call from a different Pakistani number, during which he allegedly received death threats.

Producer Allegedly Threatened Over Film

The individual behind the alleged threats reportedly objected to the release of Kala Hiran. Amit Jani was warned that if the film's release was not stopped, he would be blown up with a bomb.

During the call, the caller reportedly mentioned the name of Pakistani terrorist Shehzad Bhatti, claiming that Jani had ignored Bhatti's demands. The caller allegedly warned that no amount of security would be enough to protect the producer and threatened to have him killed. He was also allegedly warned of a bomb attack.

Video Allegedly Shows Man Carrying Weapons

The video clip reportedly sent to Amit Jani allegedly featured the individual surrounded by multiple weapons. It was claimed that the arsenal included RPGs (rocket-propelled grenades), grenades and several other deadly weapons.

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Police Examining Digital Evidence

Following the alleged threats, Amit Jani submitted a written complaint at Datia Kotwali police station, after which police registered a case.

Datia Police stated that all digital evidence linked to the threats is being examined thoroughly. Investigators are analysing the WhatsApp messages, audio recordings, video clips and call records to establish the facts. Police are also attempting to verify the identity of the individual behind the threats and the authenticity of the claims made during the communications.

Salman Khan Moved Delhi HC Against The Film

The film has already been at the centre of controversy due to its perceived connection with the 1998 blackbuck case involving Salman Khan.

After the makers unveiled the film's poster, objections were raised because the character featured in the film's teaser was seen wearing a bracelet similar to one frequently worn by Salman Khan. The actor approached the High Court seeking a stay on the film, arguing that it created an impression of his links with the underworld and infringed upon his personality rights.

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During the hearing on July 6, the Delhi High Court questioned the basis of the objections. The court observed whether items such as watches, bracelets or turbans could be considered the exclusive identity of any individual. It further remarked that a film could not be restrained merely on the basis of such perceived similarities.