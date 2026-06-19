The upcoming film Kala Hiran, based on the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, has once again landed in the spotlight. This time, however, it is not because of its subject matter but due to alleged death threats received by its producer, Amit Jani. He claimed that he had been receiving death threats from Pakistani terrorist Shahzad Bhatti and had earlier received threats from D-Company over his film Kala Hiran. D-Company is used for the organised crime syndicate founded by terrorist Dawood Ibrahim.

Kala Hiran Producer Files FIR In Jodhpur

Jani has filed a complaint at the Ratanada Police Station in Jodhpur, alleging that he has been receiving threatening WhatsApp calls and messages from Pakistan. Following his complaint, the police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. He has also shared a call recording of the alleged threat on social media and a copy of the complaint.

ALSO READ| Cocktail 2 First Review Out: Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika’s Film ‘More Than Lives Up To Expectations’

According to Ratanada Station House Officer Dinesh Lakhawat, Jani stated in his complaint that he received a call from an international number. The caller allegedly identified himself as terrorist Shahzad Bhatti and warned him against continuing work on Kala Hiran. The complaint further alleges that the caller threatened him with serious consequences.

3 दिन में मारने की धमकी दे रहा है , 3 दिन में 3 लाख बार Home Minister Office Police Rajasthan CP Jodhpur से टैग करके डिमांड करो कि इस सलमान ख़ान की नाजायज़ औलाद को मुर्शिदाबाद पश्चिम बंगाल से उठाकर लाया जाए .. सलमान ख़ान के छपरी , धमकीबाज, क्रिमिनल फ़ैन इस तरह से हजारो धमकी दे… pic.twitter.com/CcpDjoDWyx — Amit Jani (@AmitJaniIND) June 19, 2026

Police have begun a technical investigation to verify the authenticity of the call, identify the caller, trace the location from where the call originated, and determine the motive behind the alleged threats. Officials said cyber and technical evidence is being examined as part of the probe.

ALSO READ| After Keerthy Suresh, Krithi Shetty; Another Video Of Raghavendra Rao Holding Niharika Konidela By The Waist Goes Viral

In his complaint, Jani has also sought police protection. He claimed that this is not the first time he has received such threats. According to him, he had earlier received threatening calls and messages during the production of his previous film, Udaipur Files. He alleges that similar threats have now resurfaced during the making of Kala Hiran.

About Kala Hiran

Jani said Kala Hiran is based on the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, the Bishnoi community's struggle, and the prolonged legal proceedings that followed. He claimed the film attempts to portray the social, legal, and judicial aspects of the case and alleged that efforts are being made to pressure him over the project.

The film has already been embroiled in legal controversy. According to Jani, the matter reached the Delhi High Court even before the teaser was released. The future of the film's release will depend on the court's decision, with the next hearing scheduled for today.

Police said it is too early to determine who is behind the alleged threats or what their motive may be. The investigation is currently underway, with officials examining all aspects of the case.

Before You Go Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse