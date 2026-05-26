Kajol On 20 Years Of ‘Fanaa’: Shot In Freezing -27°C In Poland Wearing A Thin Salwar Kameez

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fanaa, released in 2006, remains a fan favorite.

Kajol and Aamir Khan's 2006 romantic thriller Fanaa is celebrating 20 years since its release, and the actress has something to say about it. Kajol took to X to share a set of throwback pictures from the shoot, and opened up about what it was actually like behind the scenes. Her post was warm, funny and very relatable.

Kajol On Wearing Salwar Kameez At -27°C

The actress recalled shooting in Poland in freezing cold temperatures, where it went as low as -27 degrees Celsius. While the rest of the cast and crew were dressed in heavy goose-down jackets, Kajol was on camera in a thin salwar kameez.

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Kajol wrote that it had been 20 years since Fanaa released, and that her daughter was just two and a half years old at the time. She said what stayed with her the most was Poland, the beautiful forests, the sleds on sidewalks, and the biting cold of -27 degrees Celsius. She also pointed out that while almost everyone else on set was bundled up in goose-down jackets, she was out there in a thin salwar kameez.

20 years to Fanaa.. my daughter was 2 and a half years old and I was ——— 😜 but what I remember most was Poland in all its glory.. -27 degrees Celsius, beautiful forests and sleds 🛷 used on sidewalks .. ! And off course the fact that I wore a thin salwar kameez while most… pic.twitter.com/ArDY0kGLdb — Kajol (@itsKajolD) May 26, 2026

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Fanaa: Fans Still Hold Close

Released in 2006, Fanaa starred Kajol alongside Aamir Khan and went on to become a major critical and commercial success. Many fans continue to count it among the finest work of both actors.