Kajol Expresses Shock Over Govardhan Asrani’s Death: 'He’s In A Much Better Place Now'

Veteran actor Govardhan Asrani, affectionately known as Asrani, passed away on Monday at the age of 84 following a prolonged illness. The iconic actor, remembered for his comedic brilliance and the legendary jailer role in Sholay, leaves behind a remarkable legacy spanning decades. Celebrities across the industry have shared heartfelt tributes in his memory.

Kajol Mourns Loss of Co-Star

Actress Kajol, who recently worked with Asrani in the web series The Trial, expressed deep sorrow over his demise. She shared a video clip from the series featuring their court scenes, where she played Noyonika Sengupta and Asrani portrayed Navroz Electricwala.

In her Instagram message, Kajol wrote, “In shock as I heard this news. I’m sure #Asrani Ji is in a much better place now. My deepest condolences to his loved ones." The pair had also appeared together in the 1995 film Gundaraj.

Industry Pays Tribute to the Legendary Comedian

Several Bollywood personalities also expressed grief over Asrani’s passing. Anupam Kher, who spoke with the actor just a week prior, wrote, “Dearest #AsraniJi! Thank you for making the world a better place to be in with your persona!! On and off screen! We will miss you in physical form! But cinema and your ability to make people laugh will keep you alive for years to come! Om Shanti!"

Musician Adnan Sami shared his admiration for Asrani’s craft, stating, “I am so saddened to learn about the passing of our dearest legend Asrani ji. A man who was a genius of his craft & an artistic treasure. Although people will always remember him for his incredible comedy but he was a man of all seasons & styles. His dramatic roles were equally brilliant. But alas, his ‘Angraizon Ke Zamaanay Ke Jailor’ from the Epic ‘Sholay’ will be remembered forever! I had the honour of working & spending time with him when I requested him to appear in my music video of ‘Lift Karade’ & I too wanted him to reenact his legendary ’Jailor’ character for which he generously agreed."

Remembering an Icon

Asrani’s passing marks the end of an era in Hindi cinema. Known for his impeccable comic timing and versatility, he brought joy to generations of audiences. Celebrities and fans alike continue to celebrate his life and work, ensuring that his legacy will live on through the countless films he enriched with laughter and charm.