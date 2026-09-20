Bhojpuri Actor Kajal Raghwani's Fortuner Attacked With Stones In Bihar; Car Windows Smashed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kajal Raghwani's Bihar event drew large, unruly crowd.

Crowd grew chaotic; stones hit Fortuner, breaking windows.

Actress escorted safely; event postponed; no injuries reported.

Police investigating organizers for lacking event license.

Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani's appearance at a jewellery showroom inauguration in Bihar Sharif, Bihar, turned chaotic on Saturday after a large crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of her. As the crowd became difficult to control, people reportedly pushed and jostled with each other, while stones were thrown at a Fortuner vehicle, shattering its windows.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. A video showing the chaos has also surfaced on social media and is now going viral.

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Kajal Raghwani Event Draws Huge Crowd In Bihar

Kajal Raghwani had been invited as the chief guest for the inauguration of a jewellery showroom. News of her appearance quickly drew a large number of fans outside the venue, with many hoping to see the actress in person.

As more people arrived, the gathering became increasingly difficult to manage. Fans reportedly began pushing one another while trying to get closer to the actress. The situation soon escalated, forcing security personnel to step in and control the crowd.

According to information from people present at the scene, Kajal left the showroom and headed towards her Fortuner. Fans surrounded the actress from several sides, making it difficult for security staff to clear a safe path.

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Stones Hurled At Fortuner As Security Rushes Kajal To Safety

During the commotion, stones were reportedly thrown at a Fortuner vehicle, breaking its window panes. However, Kajal Raghwani was not inside the vehicle that came under attack. Her other associates were reportedly travelling in that car.

As the situation deteriorated, the showroom owner and security personnel focused on getting Kajal safely away from the crowd. She was first taken to the basement before being escorted out with the help of bouncers and police personnel.

After Kajal's vehicle left the area, the unruly crowd reportedly began following it. Despite the tense situation, no injuries were reported.

The heavy turnout also affected the inauguration programme. Seeing the large crowd at the venue, organisers decided to postpone the event.

Laheri police station in-charge Ranjit Rajak said, "The police were given the invitation card related to the programme. The organisers had not taken any licence for the event. Further investigation is underway."