Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kajal Aggarwal criticized Bollywood's punctuality, praising South cinema's discipline.

She prefers South cinema's superior time management and set discipline.

Aggarwal recalled waiting hours for Salman Khan's tardiness.

Kajal Aggarwal has once again criticised Bollywood, saying the Hindi film industry has a lot to learn from South cinema when it comes to punctuality. The actress, who has enjoyed a successful career in both industries but has worked more extensively in the South, explained why she has often preferred working there. During the conversation, she also shared an incident involving Salman Khan, revealing that she had to wait for hours on set because of the actor's late arrivals.

Kajal Aggarwal Says Bollywood Lacks Punctuality

Speaking in a recent interview with YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra, Kajal was asked what Bollywood could learn from South cinema. Without hesitation, she replied that the Hindi film industry should adopt South cinema's discipline when it comes to being on time.

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Drawing from her personal experience, Kajal said that things in Bollywood rarely happen according to schedule. She described herself as someone who values punctuality and added that time management in the Hindi film industry is often disorganised. In contrast, she said South cinema follows the clock strictly, making punctuality a key part of its working culture.

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Kajal Recalls Waiting For Hours For Salman Khan

Sharing an example from her own experience, Kajal spoke about working with Salman Khan in Sikandar. She said she had always admired the superstar and was excited to collaborate with him. However, his habit of arriving late on set left her frustrated.

Kajal revealed that she was not used to delays and often had to wait for Salman for long periods. According to the actress, the actor would usually reach the set in the afternoon or even in the evening. While waiting for him, she would spend her time exercising and often found herself wondering what was happening.

Kajal Aggarwal's Upcoming Film

Known for films such as Singham, Special 26, Darling, Magadheera and Thuppakki, Kajal Aggarwal will next be seen playing a lawyer in The India Story.

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The film is scheduled to release on July 24 and also features Shreyas Talpade in a pivotal role.