Actor Neena Gupta has opened up about how Panchayat changed her career and gave her a new identity among audiences. At Sahitya 2026, hosted by AajTak, the actor spoke about accepting the Prime Video series without anticipating its massive success. She also had a candid exchange with director Deepak Kumar Mishra after he admitted that he had initially wondered whether she would fit the role of a villager. Neena questioned his assumption, pointing out that her fashionable appearance did not take away from her roots in Karol Bagh. She also described the series as her new lifeline.

Neena Gupta Calls Panchayat Her New 'Lifeline'

Speaking at Sahitya 2026, Neena Gupta revealed that she had no idea Panchayat would become such a major success when she agreed to be part of the series. It was the concept and script that convinced her to take up the project.

Recalling her initial reaction, the actor said, “I didn’t know it would be such a huge hit when I said yes to Panchayat. But I loved the concept and script, which was enough for me to say yes. And now it has become a lifeline. The world knows me because of Panchayat now; before, they would know me from Choli Ke Peeche. And this is better any day,”

Neena was referring to the popular song Choli Ke Peeche from the 1993 film Khal Nayak. Sung by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun, the song featured Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

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Neena Gupta Questions Deepak Kumar Mishra's Casting Observation

During the conversation, Deepak Kumar Mishra was asked whether he had initially felt that any member of the cast would not fit the image of a villager. When he mentioned Neena Gupta, the actor was quick to question his thinking.

Responding to the director, she said, “This is so wrong. If I wear fashionable clothes, it doesn’t mean that I can’t play a villager. I grew up in Regar Pura, Karol Bagh. My mom would be called ‘Neena ki maa’ (Neena’s mother) and ‘Pankaj ki maa’ (Pankaj’s mother). I have grown up in a place like that. Just because I wear a spaghetti strap doesn’t mean I have changed from the inside.”

Deepak laughed and clarified that his concern had been about the language rather than her appearance. Neena plays Manju Devi in the series, a former village Pradhan in Phulera.

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Panchayat Season 5 Release Date And Cast

Written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya, Panchayat is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF).

The series features Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik and Sanvikaa in key roles. The ensemble cast also includes Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Sunita Rajwar and Pankaj Jha.

Season 5 will premiere on Prime Video on December 3. The upcoming instalment will introduce a new political dynamic in Phulera, with Kranti Devi, played by Sunita Rajwar, taking over as the village Pradhan after defeating Manju Devi in the elections.