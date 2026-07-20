Jungkook shared a video on Instagram of himself driving bandmates V and Jimin in a golf cart. They were on their way to rehearsals at MetLife Stadium.
Jungkook And V's Golf Cart Ride Before FIFA World Cup Show Wins Hearts Online | WATCH
Ahead of BTS' FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime performance, Jungkook shared a behind-the-scenes video of himself driving V and Jimin in a golf cart. The candid "Taekook" moment delighted fans and quickly became one of the event's most talked-about clips.
- Jungkook drove V, Jimin in golf cart to rehearsals.
- Viral video showed BTS's bond, celebrated post-military reunion.
- BTS headlined FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show.
- Jungkook returned with BTS after 2022 solo World Cup.
BTS gave fans another memorable off-stage moment ahead of their headline performance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show. A video shared by Jungkook on Instagram captured him driving bandmates V and Jimin around in a golf cart as they headed for rehearsals at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The relaxed clip quickly spread across social media, with fans celebrating the trio's natural chemistry before one of the group's biggest performances. The light-hearted interaction came just hours before BTS reunited on one of football's grandest stages following the members' completion of their mandatory military service together this year.
Jungkook's Golf Cart Video
Ahead of rehearsals, Jungkook shared an Instagram Story showing himself behind the wheel of a golf cart with V and Jimin as passengers. Wearing sunglasses and a black jacket, the singer appeared calm while V, sporting a red headband, looked ahead as the trio made their way through the venue.
THESE CUTIES 😭 pic.twitter.com/U45lit11eP— THV🎄 (@Taehyungimpact) July 20, 2026
The candid video soon went viral, with fans praising the effortless bond between the members and calling it another memorable "Taekook" moment.
Fans Celebrate Reunion
The clip sparked excitement across social media, where BTS fans shared nostalgic reactions to seeing the members together again. Many described the interaction as a reminder of the group's close friendship, especially after their reunion following military service. The behind-the-scenes glimpse added to the anticipation surrounding BTS' appearance at the first-ever FIFA World Cup final halftime show.
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Historic World Cup Performance
BTS took the stage alongside international stars including Madonna, Shakira and Justin Bieber during the landmark halftime spectacle at the FIFA World Cup final in New Jersey. For Jungkook, the performance marked a significant milestone. After performing "Dreamers" at the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he returned in 2026 with all seven BTS members to headline the closing celebration of football's biggest tournament.
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The brief golf cart ride may have lasted only a few moments, but it gave fans an intimate look at BTS before a historic performance, making the backstage clip almost as talked about as the halftime show itself.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Jungkook share on Instagram before BTS's performance?
Where did BTS perform their headline show?
BTS performed at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show. This marked their reunion after military service.
Why did fans celebrate Jungkook's golf cart video?
Fans celebrated the video for the trio's natural chemistry and saw it as a reminder of their close friendship. It came after their reunion following military service.
Who joined BTS at the FIFA World Cup final halftime show?
BTS took the stage alongside international stars such as Madonna, Shakira, and Justin Bieber. All seven BTS members headlined the closing celebration.