India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesJungkook And V's Golf Cart Ride Before FIFA World Cup Show Wins Hearts Online | WATCH

Jungkook And V's Golf Cart Ride Before FIFA World Cup Show Wins Hearts Online | WATCH

Ahead of BTS' FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime performance, Jungkook shared a behind-the-scenes video of himself driving V and Jimin in a golf cart. The candid "Taekook" moment delighted fans and quickly became one of the event's most talked-about clips.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jungkook drove V, Jimin in golf cart to rehearsals.
  • Viral video showed BTS's bond, celebrated post-military reunion.
  • BTS headlined FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show.
  • Jungkook returned with BTS after 2022 solo World Cup.

BTS gave fans another memorable off-stage moment ahead of their headline performance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show. A video shared by Jungkook on Instagram captured him driving bandmates V and Jimin around in a golf cart as they headed for rehearsals at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The relaxed clip quickly spread across social media, with fans celebrating the trio's natural chemistry before one of the group's biggest performances. The light-hearted interaction came just hours before BTS reunited on one of football's grandest stages following the members' completion of their mandatory military service together this year.

Jungkook's Golf Cart Video

Ahead of rehearsals, Jungkook shared an Instagram Story showing himself behind the wheel of a golf cart with V and Jimin as passengers. Wearing sunglasses and a black jacket, the singer appeared calm while V, sporting a red headband, looked ahead as the trio made their way through the venue.

The candid video soon went viral, with fans praising the effortless bond between the members and calling it another memorable "Taekook" moment.

Fans Celebrate Reunion

The clip sparked excitement across social media, where BTS fans shared nostalgic reactions to seeing the members together again. Many described the interaction as a reminder of the group's close friendship, especially after their reunion following military service. The behind-the-scenes glimpse added to the anticipation surrounding BTS' appearance at the first-ever FIFA World Cup final halftime show.

ALSO READ | Yash And Tara Sutaria's New 'Toxic' Song Set To Release After 'Tabaahi': Report

Historic World Cup Performance

BTS took the stage alongside international stars including Madonna, Shakira and Justin Bieber during the landmark halftime spectacle at the FIFA World Cup final in New Jersey. For Jungkook, the performance marked a significant milestone. After performing "Dreamers" at the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he returned in 2026 with all seven BTS members to headline the closing celebration of football's biggest tournament.

ALSO READ | Mohanlal Shares Glimpse From FIFA World Cup Final As Spain Clinch Historic Victory | WATCH

The brief golf cart ride may have lasted only a few moments, but it gave fans an intimate look at BTS before a historic performance, making the backstage clip almost as talked about as the halftime show itself.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Jungkook share on Instagram before BTS's performance?

Jungkook shared a video on Instagram of himself driving bandmates V and Jimin in a golf cart. They were on their way to rehearsals at MetLife Stadium.

Where did BTS perform their headline show?

BTS performed at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show. This marked their reunion after military service.

Why did fans celebrate Jungkook's golf cart video?

Fans celebrated the video for the trio's natural chemistry and saw it as a reminder of their close friendship. It came after their reunion following military service.

Who joined BTS at the FIFA World Cup final halftime show?

BTS took the stage alongside international stars such as Madonna, Shakira, and Justin Bieber. All seven BTS members headlined the closing celebration.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 20 Jul 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
V Jungkook Jimin BTS MetLife Stadium FIFA World CUp 2026 Taekook World Cup Final Halftime Show Jungkook Instagram Story
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Jungkook And V's Golf Cart Ride Before FIFA World Cup Show Wins Hearts Online | WATCH
Jungkook And V's Golf Cart Ride Before FIFA World Cup Show Wins Hearts Online | WATCH
Celebrities
Sourav Joshi Faces Backlash For Wasting 6,000 Litres Of Clean Water For A Pool Bath: ‘He Lacks Civic Sense’
Sourav Joshi Faces Backlash For Wasting 6,000 Litres Of Clean Water For A Pool Bath: ‘He Lacks Civic Sense’
Celebrities
Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj And Poonam Pandey Back Delhi's CJP Protest Ahead Of Parliament March
Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj And Poonam Pandey Back Delhi's CJP Protest Ahead Of Parliament March
Celebrities
Yash And Tara Sutaria's New 'Toxic' Song Set To Release After 'Tabaahi': Report
Yash And Tara Sutaria's New 'Toxic' Song Set To Release After 'Tabaahi': Report
Advertisement

Videos

Parliament Update: Sushmita Dev Takes Rajya Sabha Oath as Lok Sabha Faces Disruptions
Parliament Brief: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till Noon Amid Opposition Protests and Slogan-Shouting
Parliament Brief: Lok Sabha Pays Tribute, Speaker Urges Decorum as Monsoon Session Begins
Breaking Now: Fire Erupts at Lucknow’s Jawahar Bhawan, Firefighters Rush to Contain Blaze
Capital Alert: Police Stop Protesters From Marching Toward Parliament Amid Heavy Security
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget