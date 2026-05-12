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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesJunaid Khan Gets Candid On Why He No Longer Discusses Scripts With Aamir Khan: 'Papa Is A Fantastic Producer, But...'

Junaid Khan Gets Candid On Why He No Longer Discusses Scripts With Aamir Khan: 'Papa Is A Fantastic Producer, But...'

Junaid Khan stopped sharing scripts with dad Aamir Khan after he insisted on producing Ek Din, which Junaid feared would mean waiting 5 years for just one film to release.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 12 May 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • He is navigating Bollywood independently.

Junaid Khan is learning to navigate Bollywood on his own terms, and that includes keeping his father out of certain decisions. The young actor, who made a strong debut with Maharaj, recently opened up about why he no longer shares scripts with his father, veteran actor-filmmaker Aamir Khan. Speaking to Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Junaid was candid about how one well-meaning conversation changed the way he handles his career choices.

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The Mistake He Made With Ek Din

It all started when director Siddharth P Malhotra approached Junaid with the idea of adapting the Thai film One Day even before the two had begun working on Maharaj together. The script was still being written at the time. Later, while Maharaj was in production, Siddharth narrated the developed script of Ek Din to Junaid, and the actor immediately connected with it.

There was one catch, though. Siddharth told him he would not be directing Ek Din himself since he was already occupied with Maharaj, and would look for another director to take it forward.

Junaid, wanting a second opinion, made the decision to share the script with his father. That's where things took a turn.

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What Happened When Aamir Heard the Script

The moment Aamir Khan listened to the narration, he wanted in. Not just as a father supporting his son, but as a producer who wanted to back the project himself. Junaid recalled how Aamir emotionally requested Siddharth to let him produce the film. His words, as Junaid remembered them, were: "Please, I'm getting one chance for my son." Siddharth, understandably, could not say no.

Junaid does not have anything against his father stepping in, and he was clear about that. "Papa is a fantastic producer," he said. But the reality of working with Aamir Khan is that his films take time. A lot of time. "It takes 5 years to make it," Junaid said, explaining that while that pace works for someone at Aamir's level of career, it does not work the same way for someone who is just getting started.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Aamir Khan's filmmaking pace an issue for Junaid Khan?

Junaid explained that Aamir Khan's films take a very long time to make, which is suitable for his established career but not ideal for Junaid's emerging one.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 12 May 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Junaid Khan Aamir Khan Production Junaid Khan Ek Din Junaid Khan Aamir Khan
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