Juhi Chawla’s Birthday Post For Nephew Steals Spotlight As Fans Call Him ‘Next Ranbir Kapoor’

Juhi Chawla’s latest social media post has the internet buzzing — not just for her sweet gesture, but also for her nephew’s uncanny resemblance to Ranbir Kapoor. The veteran actress celebrated her nephew Vir Jai Khosla’s birthday with a heartwarming message and an eco-friendly promise that instantly drew attention online.

Juhi Chawla’s birthday wish to her nephew

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Juhi shared a carousel of happy photos with her nephew Jai, along with a heartfelt caption that read, “A 100 trees for our dear little Jai with a great big hug and a Hap Hap Happppyyyyy Birthdayyyyy!!!!!!!!” The actress, known for her love for the environment, pledged to plant 100 trees to mark the occasion — a gesture that fans widely appreciated.

Netizens react

However, what truly caught everyone’s eye was Jai himself. Fans flooded the comments section pointing out his striking resemblance to Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, with many jokingly asking when he plans to make his Bollywood debut.

One fan commented, “So handsome, happy birthday champ!” Another wrote, “Wow, next Ranbir Kapoor!” while a third said, “Juhi ji, your little Jai is looking like Ranbir Kapoor.”

Another follower praised Juhi’s warmth and family values, commenting, “The way Juhi bonds with her family is exciting to watch. It shows her respect and admiration for the younger generation. She’s a true inspiration — very few celebrities have such special bonds.”

Social media was soon flooded with messages like, “Little Jai turned out to be the most handsome boy — a ‘launch’ is awaited!” and “Happy birthday Jai, can’t believe how grown-up he looks!”

Juhi’s journey and recent work

Juhi Chawla married industrialist Jay Mehta in 1995, and the couple has two children — Jahnavi and Arjun Mehta. A former Miss India, Juhi began her acting career with Sultanat (1986) but rose to fame with the iconic Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak two years later.

Over the years, she has starred in several memorable films including Bol Radha Bol, Ishq, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, and My Brother Nikhil. Her last big-screen outing was Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao.

In recent years, Juhi has ventured into streaming projects such as The Railway Men, Sharmaji Namkeen, and Hush Hush, continuing to charm audiences with her timeless presence and effortless grace.