Juhi Chawla Flags Unusual 'Burnt-Fuel Smell' In Mumbai Amid Concerns Over Rising Air Pollution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Juhi Chawla raised concerns over unusual burnt-fuel smell in Mumbai.

Her post emerged amid worsening post-Diwali air quality across the city.

Firecracker smoke elevated AQI, prompting health warnings from experts.

Authorities banned aerial firecrackers until November 25 following incidents.

Actress Juhi Chawla has raised concerns over an unusual smell lingering in Mumbai, describing it as similar to burnt fuel, kerosene or diesel. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, November 12, the actress shared her experience and asked whether other residents had noticed it too. Her post comes amid concerns over the city's deteriorating air quality following Diwali celebrations.

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Juhi Chawla Asks Mumbai Residents About Strange Smell

In her post, Chawla said she had been noticing the unusual smell for several days, particularly during the early morning hours, although it appeared at different times throughout the day.

She wrote, “Will someone please tell me what this strange burnt-fuel smell in the air is..?? Almost like kerosene or diesel. I’ve been noticing it for several days now, from early morning and at different times through the day. Is anyone else smelling this too? Let me know”.

The actress's post prompted questions about the possible source of the smell, although no cause has been established in the information available.

Will someone please tell me what this strange burnt-fuel smell in the air is..?? Almost like kerosene or diesel. I’ve been noticing it for several days now, from early morning and at different times through the day. Is anyone else smelling this too? Let me know.. — Juhi Chawla Mehta (@iam_juhi) November 12, 2026

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Mumbai's Air Quality Deteriorates After Diwali

Chawla's concern comes as Mumbai continues to face air pollution following Diwali. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 171 on November 9, marking a 28% increase from the reading of 134 recorded on the day after Diwali last year.

Eight monitoring stations across the city reportedly recorded air quality in the 'poor' category. Firecracker smoke was identified as the principal contributor to the deterioration.

Health experts have warned that exposure to fine particulate matter can lead to respiratory irritation, cardiovascular complications and inflammation across the body. Children and senior citizens are particularly vulnerable to the effects of polluted air.

The festive period also placed a significant burden on Mumbai's fire brigade. Between November 6 and November 9, firefighters received 282 calls, including 200 incidents linked to firecrackers. On November 8 alone, 137 of the 142 fire calls were reportedly related to crackers. One person died in a fire incident.

Following the incidents, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) banned rockets and aerial firecrackers across Mumbai until November 25.

(With inputs from IANS)