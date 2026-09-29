Jubin Nautiyal's son was born on September 14, coinciding with the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi. The singer confirmed this happy news.
Jubin Nautiyal, Richa Chandel Become Parents; Welcome Baby Boy On Ganesh Chaturthi
Jubin Nautiyal has become a father as his wife welcomed a baby boy on September 14, Ganesh Chaturthi. The singer says mother and son are healthy.
- Popular singer Jubin Nautiyal welcomed a son on September 14.
- Both mother and newborn son are healthy and returned home.
- Family has not yet decided son's name, enjoying moments.
- Nautiyal reportedly married a childhood friend privately in Uttarakhand.
Popular singer Jubin Nautiyal has entered a new chapter in his personal life. The singer has become a father after his wife gave birth to a baby boy on September 14, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi. Jubin confirmed the news in a conversation with Bombay Times and said both his wife and their newborn son are healthy.
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Jubin Nautiyal Confirms Birth Of Baby Boy
Sharing the happy news, Jubin revealed that his son was born on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The singer also confirmed that his wife and newborn have returned home and are doing well.
“Yes, I am now a father. Our son was born on September 14, on the very auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Both the mother and the baby have returned home and are healthy.”
The arrival of the newborn has brought celebrations to the Nautiyal family. Jubin and his family are now spending time with the newest member of their household, while fans have also been sending their congratulations.
Couple Hasn't Decided The Name Yet
While fans are eager to know the name of Jubin's baby boy, the singer has revealed that no name has been finalised yet. For now, he says the family is focused on enjoying this special period together.
“We have not thought of a name for our son yet. We are currently enjoying all the beautiful moments with him.”
Jubin is also known for keeping his personal life away from the spotlight. His marriage, too, was kept largely private.
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Jubin Had Reportedly Married His Childhood Friend
According to a Times of India report cited in the original story, Jubin married his childhood friend in a private ceremony in Uttarakhand in April 2026. The singer did not publicly share photographs from the wedding.
A source had reportedly said that Jubin had married his girlfriend, while no reception for Bollywood celebrities was held.
Frequently Asked Questions
When did Jubin Nautiyal become a father?
What is the gender of Jubin Nautiyal's newborn?
Jubin Nautiyal and his wife welcomed a baby boy. He confirmed the news to Bombay Times.
How are Jubin Nautiyal's wife and baby doing?
Both Jubin Nautiyal's wife and their newborn son are healthy. They have safely returned home and are doing well.
Has Jubin Nautiyal decided on a name for his son?
No, Jubin Nautiyal and his wife have not yet decided on a name for their baby boy. They are currently enjoying this special time together.