Jubin Nautiyal, Richa Chandel Become Parents; Welcome Baby Boy On Ganesh Chaturthi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Popular singer Jubin Nautiyal welcomed a son on September 14.

Both mother and newborn son are healthy and returned home.

Family has not yet decided son's name, enjoying moments.

Nautiyal reportedly married a childhood friend privately in Uttarakhand.

Popular singer Jubin Nautiyal has entered a new chapter in his personal life. The singer has become a father after his wife gave birth to a baby boy on September 14, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi. Jubin confirmed the news in a conversation with Bombay Times and said both his wife and their newborn son are healthy.

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Jubin Nautiyal Confirms Birth Of Baby Boy

Sharing the happy news, Jubin revealed that his son was born on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The singer also confirmed that his wife and newborn have returned home and are doing well.

“Yes, I am now a father. Our son was born on September 14, on the very auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Both the mother and the baby have returned home and are healthy.”

The arrival of the newborn has brought celebrations to the Nautiyal family. Jubin and his family are now spending time with the newest member of their household, while fans have also been sending their congratulations.

Couple Hasn't Decided The Name Yet

While fans are eager to know the name of Jubin's baby boy, the singer has revealed that no name has been finalised yet. For now, he says the family is focused on enjoying this special period together.

“We have not thought of a name for our son yet. We are currently enjoying all the beautiful moments with him.”

Jubin is also known for keeping his personal life away from the spotlight. His marriage, too, was kept largely private.

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Jubin Had Reportedly Married His Childhood Friend

According to a Times of India report cited in the original story, Jubin married his childhood friend in a private ceremony in Uttarakhand in April 2026. The singer did not publicly share photographs from the wedding.

A source had reportedly said that Jubin had married his girlfriend, while no reception for Bollywood celebrities was held.