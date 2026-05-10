Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jonita Gandhi remotely recorded 'Tera Ho Jaun' song from hotel.

Sachin-Jigar composed the breezy love song with Vayu's lyrics.

Stebin Ben and Jonita Gandhi feature on the new track.

The song is for upcoming film 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'.

Playback singer Jonita, who has sung the song ‘Tera Ho Jaun’ from the upcoming film ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’, has shared that she recorded the song remotely from a hotel room while she was on her tour.

The song has been composed by Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics furnished by Vayu. For the track, Jonita has shared the mic with Stebin Ben.

Talking about the song, Jonita told IANS, “Happy to have collaborated with Sachin and Jigar again! ‘Tera Ho Jaun’ is such a fun, breezy love song for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. I was actually nervous about how it would all come together because I recorded the song remotely from my hotel room while I was touring. But it’s turned out beautifully, and I really hope people connect and resonate with it”.

‘Tera Ho Jaun’ is a breezy yet deeply emotional love song, and captures the excitement, vulnerability, and warmth of modern romance. With its lush soundscape and heartfelt lyrics, the track beautifully brings together Stebin’s signature emotional depth and Jonita’s smooth, expressive vocals, creating a duet that feels intimate, refreshing, and instantly memorable.

Talking about the song, Stebin Ben shared, “The emotion in the melody and lyrics felt very pure from the beginning, and I wanted to bring that honesty into my voice while recording it. Working with Jonita for the first time was special because her voice adds such freshness to the song. Working with Sachin-Jigar is always inspiring and I love their music”.

Meanwhile, ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ stars Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur. The film is directed by David Dhawan, who is known for his signature mix of slapstick comedy, romance, and family drama.

The project marks another collaboration between David and Varun after films like ‘Main Tera Hero’ and ‘Judwaa 2’.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)