Joi Barua Joins NASA-Linked Cosmic Rhapsody Project, Composes Songs Inspired By Supernovae

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian composer Joi Barua joined NASA-linked

He composed melodies depicting star life cycles, supernova elements.

This multimedia project combines music, animation, and astrophysics.

US premiere is 2027; NASA COSI mission launch follows.

Indian singer-composer Joi Barua has become part of an international performing arts project that brings music and astrophysics together. The Assam-born artiste has composed melodies for two key songs in Cosmic Rhapsody, a multimedia orchestral production connected with NASA's COSI (Compton Spectrometer and Imager) mission.

The collaboration brings together music, animation and space science, with Barua's work drawing inspiration from the life cycle of stars and the creation of elements in supernova explosions.

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Joi Barua’s Music Meets NASA’s COSI Mission

The project links Cosmic Rhapsody with NASA's COSI mission, led by principal investigator John Tomsick at the Space Sciences Laboratory at UC Berkeley. COSI is focused on studying soft gamma rays and understanding the stellar processes involved in producing the chemical elements essential to life.

According to Barua, the connection emerged during a visit to the Space Sciences Laboratory. The creators found a strong scientific link between the project's climactic songs, "Star Among the Cosmic Clouds" and "Confetti Storm", and the work being carried out through COSI.

"To contribute as an Indian composer to a project partnering with NASA's COSI mission is humbling. It sends a message to young dreamers across India: logic and imagination belong together. When you unite science and the performing arts, your canvas becomes the universe itself," he says.

Cosmic Rhapsody was created by storytelling and songwriting duo Susan Lim and Christina Teenz Tan. French composer Manu Martin is the chief composer, orchestrator and arranger for the larger orchestral work.

Barua's own contribution centres on the melodies of "Star Among the Cosmic Clouds" and "Confetti Storm". He also co-composed "Confetti Star-Ion" with Martin.

"… John Tomsick and the COSI team are launching a space telescope to trace soft gamma rays and map the exact stellar factories where elements like iron and aluminium are born. To know that our songs - born out of pure emotion and poetry - reflect the actual astrophysics of nucleosynthesis validated our entire collaboration," he says.

"It is essential to understand the collaborative architecture behind Cosmic Rhapsody. The entire project was created by the visionary team of Susan Lim and Christina Teenz Tan, with Manu Martin serving as the chief composer, orchestrator, and arranger of the epic Cosmic Rhapsody orchestral work," the Assam-born musician says.

"My specific contribution was composing the melodies for two pivotal songs: 'Star Among the Cosmic Clouds' and 'Confetti Storm', and co-composing 'Confetti Star-Ion' with Manu Martin. Working within this global creative framework has been an extraordinary journey," Barua told PTI.

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Cosmic Rhapsody To Premiere At Hollywood Bowl

Designed as an immersive stage production, Cosmic Rhapsody combines a live symphonic score with cinematic animation and pop music. Its storyline revolves around a fictional human and an AI who travel through space while looking for planetary solutions to Earth's environmental crisis.

The project is scheduled for two major milestones. Its US premiere is set for July 27, 2027, at the Hollywood Bowl, where it will be presented with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and acclaimed pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet. This will be followed by the orbital launch of NASA's COSI mission from Cape Canaveral.

For Barua, the project also carries a strong connection to his home state of Assam. Animator and director Samudra Kajal Saikia, who is also from Assam, is responsible for the visuals accompanying the music.

"To have two artistes from Assam shaping the auditory and visual soul of a global, NASA-aligned project is truly special. While I was building melodic arcs to celebrate the exploding star, Samudra was translating those exact musical dynamics frame-by-frame into vivid, swirling colours of cosmic stardust. It's a wonderful cultural milestone for our home state on an international stage," Barua says.

From Supernovae To Music

Barua says Susan Lim provided the central lyrical and narrative direction for the songs, exploring the idea of a star giving up its existence through a supernova and scattering its elements to help form new worlds.

"That imagery of stardust raining down as celebratory confetti gave me an emotional launchpad. In my melodies, I didn't treat the explosion as a tragedy, but as an euphoric act of creation," he says.

He describes his work with Martin on "Confetti Star-Ion" as a "masterclass in musical fusion".

"Martin created the sonic bridge that moves listeners from authentic mission control transmissions straight into an explosive symphonic pop climax, capturing the physical sensation of an ionized cosmic shockwave," he says.

Barua has previously worked as a playback singer, vocal arranger and background singer on films including "Agent Vinod", "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara", "DevD", "Munna Bhai M.B.B.S." and "Lage Raho Munna Bhai". He also sang the radio version of "O Meri Laila" from the 2018 film "Laila Majnu" and composed a song for Shonali Bose's 2014 film "Margarita with a Straw".

(With inputs from PTI)