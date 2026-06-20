Veteran entertainer Johnny Lever made a surprise appearance at Zakir Khan's live show, Papa Yaar, in Mumbai. The audience erupted in applause as the comedy icons shared the stage.
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Johnny Lever Joins Zakir Khan’s Papa Yaar Show, Fans Cheer Epic Comedy Reunion
Veteran comedian Johnny Lever surprised fans with a special appearance at Zakir Khan’s Papa Yaar show in Mumbai. Their on-stage reunion sparked excitement online.
- Johnny Lever surprised Zakir Khan’s show, delighting audience.
- Zakir expressed profound respect for Lever's comedy legacy.
- Celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana reacted to the memorable event.
- The moment celebrated Indian comedy's generational crossover.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What special event occurred at Zakir Khan's recent Mumbai show?
How did Zakir Khan react to Johnny Lever's appearance?
Zakir Khan welcomed Johnny Lever with a warm embrace and later shared heartfelt posts on Instagram. He expressed deep admiration, calling Lever a pioneer and a true legend whose legacy paved the way for current performers.
Which other celebrities reacted to Johnny Lever's appearance?
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana praised Zakir's performance, mentioning he was too overwhelmed to take pictures. Actor Gajraj Rao also acknowledged the post, dropping multiple heart emojis.
What is Johnny Lever's next film project?
Johnny Lever will next be seen in the film
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