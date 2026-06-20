Johnny Lever Joins Zakir Khan’s Papa Yaar Show, Fans Cheer Epic Comedy Reunion

Mumbai witnessed a memorable comedy moment when veteran entertainer Johnny Lever made a surprise appearance at Zakir Khan’s live show, Papa Yaar. The audience erupted in applause as the comedy icons shared the stage, marking a rare crossover between two generations of Indian humour. Zakir later posted heartfelt pictures and videos from the evening, expressing admiration for Lever and calling him a true legend. The unexpected moment quickly gained traction online, with fans celebrating the meeting of two beloved performers. The event also drew reactions from actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao, adding to the buzz surrounding the evening.

Johnny Lever Joins Zakir Khan On Stage

A special moment unfolded during Zakir Khan’s ongoing Papa Yaar show in Mumbai when Johnny Lever made an appearance, delighting both the audience and fans online. Zakir welcomed the veteran comedian with a warm embrace, and the crowd responded with loud cheers.

Following the show, Zakir shared moments from the evening on Instagram and expressed deep respect for Johnny Lever’s contribution to comedy. Calling him a pioneer, Zakir wrote that today’s performers continue to walk the path created by Lever’s work and legacy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zakir Khan (@zakirkhan_208)

Celebrities React To The Special Moment

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana also reacted to the evening, praising Zakir’s performance. In the comments section, he shared that he was so overwhelmed by the experience that he barely managed to take any pictures or videos. Actor Gajraj Rao also acknowledged the post, dropping multiple heart emojis in support of the memorable collaboration.

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Johnny Lever and Zakir Khan represent two distinct eras of Indian comedy. While Lever built a legendary career in films, live performances, and television, Zakir has carved a strong identity through storytelling-led stand-up. Their meeting struck a chord with audiences who appreciated seeing both generations come together.

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Johnny Lever’s Upcoming Film

On the work front, Johnny Lever will next be seen in Welcome to the Jungle. Led by Akshay Kumar, the film features a massive ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, and others. Johnny Lever’s appearance at Zakir Khan’s Papa Yaar show turned an ordinary comedy night into a memorable event. For fans, it was a rare and heartwarming moment that celebrated the legacy and evolution of Indian comedy.