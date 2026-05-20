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Hollywood actor and Jack Ryan star John Krasinski has expressed his desire to watch Ranveer Singh's blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar, calling Indian cinema some of the most cutting-edge filmmaking in the world. Krasinski, currently making headlines for Jack Ryan: Ghost War, opened up about his thoughts on Indian films during a recent interview with NDTV.

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John Krasinski On Dhurandhar, Indian Cinema

When asked about Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, Krasinski admitted he has not watched it yet, but made it clear he is eager to. "I haven't seen the film. But as far as Indian films at large, some of the most cutting-edge movie-making that we have. I know a lot of my filmmaking friends who are out there trying to direct movies are constantly and consistently blown away by films coming out from over there," he said.

He added that he would love to catch the film whenever he gets the chance. "Of course. I love watching anything. It's always inspiring to see what everybody else is doing," Krasinski shared.

The actor also spoke about his own creative process, drawing a parallel between the solitary nature of espionage and writing. He revealed that while filming Guy Ritchie's The Fountain of Youth, he was already mentally developing ideas for Jack Ryan. He said he builds a film in his mind every single day, jotting down ideas as they come, and only sits down to write the screenplay once he can visualise it all the way to the end credits.

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Dhurandhar And Jack Ryan: Ghost War

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, has turned into a massive success story at the Indian box office. The first film, released on December 5, 2025, collected Rs 1307 crore worldwide. Its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, hit theatres on March 19 this year and has grossed over Rs 1790 crore so far. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor.

The story follows Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, a spy sent to Lyari in Pakistan to dismantle a terror unit by infiltrating a Baloch gang and embedding himself in the local community.

On the other side of the globe, John Krasinski is back in the spy world with Jack Ryan: Ghost War, released on Amazon Prime Video on May 20. He serves as the lead, co-producer, and co-writer of the film. Wendell Pierce returns as CIA deputy director James Greer, while the cast also includes Michael Kelly, Betzabeth Gabriel, and Sienna Miller as MI6 operative Emma Marlowe.