John Abraham Buys Rs 84 Cr Luxury Bungalow In Mumbai; Pays Rs 5 Crore In Stamp Duty

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom John Abraham purchased an Rs 84 crore luxury Mumbai bungalow.

Located in Bandra West, a prime upscale residential area.

Actor paid five crore rupees for stamp duty.

This expands his extensive global real estate portfolio.

John Abraham has added another prestigious property to his real estate portfolio by purchasing a luxury bungalow in one of Mumbai's most sought-after locations. The actor has reportedly spent a massive Rs 84 crore on the premium residence, further reflecting his penchant for high-value investments alongside his successful film career.

John Abraham Buys Premium Mumbai Property

John Abraham's latest addition to his impressive real estate portfolio is a lavish bungalow in Mumbai's upscale Bandra West neighbourhood.

According to real estate consultancy firm Liases Foras, the actor has purchased a premium bungalow on St Martin Road in Bandra West for Rs 84 crore. The area is regarded as one of Mumbai's most exclusive residential locations and is home to several high-profile celebrities.

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Rs 5 Crore Paid In Stamp Duty

The actor has acquired a premium freehold property, with the transaction being completed on July 14. The property is spread across a 1,017.60-square-metre plot and includes a 31.50-square-metre outhouse, along with a bungalow featuring a built-up area of 193.12 square metres.

As part of the transaction, Rs 5 crore was paid towards stamp duty, while the registration charges amounted to Rs 30,000.

John Abraham's Expanding Real Estate Portfolio

John Abraham already owns several high-value properties in India and abroad. He currently lives in a sea-facing duplex penthouse in Bandra, Mumbai, which is valued at around Rs 60 crore.

According to The Economic Times, the actor has also rented out three apartments in Mumbai. A GQ report states that he owns a luxury property in Los Angeles, while The Times of India has reported that he also has an upscale residence in London.

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John Abraham's Upcoming Films

On the professional front, John Abraham will next be seen in a film based on former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria. The title of the project has not yet been finalised.

The actor also has Force 3 in the pipeline, the next instalment of the popular Force franchise. He will reprise his role as ACP Yashvardhan Singh, with the film scheduled for release in 2027.