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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesJoBe Cerny, Who Gave Pillsbury Doughboy His Signature Giggle, Dies At 78

JoBe Cerny, Who Gave Pillsbury Doughboy His Signature Giggle, Dies At 78

JoBe Cerny breathed his last on October 30 at the age of 78.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 11 Nov 2026 10:24 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • JoBe Cerny, Pillsbury Doughboy's voice, died October 30.
  • A theatre-trained artist, he also voiced Cheer detergent.
  • Cerny founded a studio, acted, survived by his family.

JoBe Cerny, the actor who voiced the Pillsbury Doughboy’s famous giggle in his later years, has died. He passed away on October 30, about five weeks before he would have turned 79. His family shared the news in an obituary published by Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Eileen; his sons Tim and his wife Andrea, and Patrick and his wife Lily; and his grandchildren, Archer and Cleo.

A private funeral was held for immediate family only.

Who Was JoBe Cerny?

Born on December 5, 1947, to Joe and Bea Cerny, JoBe grew up in Cicero, Illinois, and graduated from Morton East High School. He went on to earn an undergraduate degree in speech and drama from Valparaiso University, followed by a master’s degree in theatre from Northwestern University.

That training paved the way for a voice-over career, including his work as the Silent Demonstrator for Cheer Detergent. In 2014, he took over the Doughboy role from Paul Frees and, afterwards, Jeff Bergman. The character is now voiced by Rich Orlow.

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Cerny also appeared in small roles on the big screen, with credits that include Road to Perdition, Legally Blonde 2, My Best Friend's Wedding, and Somewhere in Time.

His acting career gained momentum in the 1970s after he joined The Second City’s Mainstage and National Touring Company. For more than three decades, he also ran Cerny/American Creative Recording Studio, where he produced thousands of projects.

Speaking about his career - the obituary notes - he once said, “I’m lucky, I get to be somebody different every day and in the end, I’m glad I stuck with my irresponsible decision to have fun. It allows me to live happily ever after... every day.”

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According to the obituary, Cerny was also a devoted racing fan who drove go-karts well into his 60s, as well as an avid collector of model trains.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was JoBe Cerny?

JoBe Cerny was an actor known for voicing the Pillsbury Doughboy's giggle in his later years. He also had a voice-over career, appeared in films, and was a member of The Second City.

When did JoBe Cerny pass away?

JoBe Cerny passed away on October 30, about five weeks before his 79th birthday. His family shared the news in an obituary.

What was JoBe Cerny's most famous voice role?

JoBe Cerny was most famous for voicing the Pillsbury Doughboy's giggle. He took over the role in 2014 from previous voice actors.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 11 Nov 2026 10:19 AM (IST)
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Breaking News ABP Live JoBe Cerny
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