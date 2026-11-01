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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesJiya Shankar Shares Halloween Photos With Fiancé Kaaran Dhanak, Quashes Breakup Rumours

Jiya Shankar Shares Halloween Photos With Fiancé Kaaran Dhanak, Quashes Breakup Rumours

Jiya Shankar shares a Halloween picture with fiancé Kaaran Dhanak, putting speculation about their engagement and relationship to rest.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 01 Nov 2026 02:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jiya Shankar addressed engagement split rumors on social media.
  • She posted a picture with fiancé Karan Dhanak celebrating Halloween.
  • The couple donned matching warrior-inspired leather-fur Halloween costumes.
  • Jiya also re-followed Karan on Instagram, quashing speculation.

Television actor and Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Jiya Shankar has put speculation about her relationship with Kaaran Dhanak to rest after sharing a picture with him on social media. The actor had announced her engagement to her childhood friend and long-time boyfriend on August 5, 2026, surprising fans. However, recent reports had suggested that the couple had called off their engagement.

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Jiya Shankar Shares Picture With Kaaran Dhanak

Rumours gathered pace after reports claimed that Jiya had unfollowed Kaaran on Instagram. A cryptic social media post from the actor further fuelled speculation about trouble in their relationship. However, Jiya has now shared a picture with her fiancé, offering a glimpse of their Halloween celebrations.

The photograph, posted on her Instagram Story, shows the couple posing together in their Halloween outfits. While Jiya takes a mirror selfie, Kaaran can be seen holding her by the waist. Their cosy picture has caught fans' attention.

(Image Source: Instagram/@jiyaashankarofficial)
(Image Source: Instagram/@jiyaashankarofficial)

 

Jiya has also followed Kaaran back on Instagram again.

(Image Source: Instagram/@jiyaashankarofficial)
(Image Source: Instagram/@jiyaashankarofficial)

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Jiya Shankar And Kaaran Dhanak's Matching Halloween Looks

The couple opted for coordinated outfits for their Halloween celebration. Jiya wore a dark brown, leather-look corset top featuring faux fur detailing on the shoulders. She completed the look with leather arm cuffs and bold, black warrior-inspired eye make-up.

Kaaran, on the other hand, complemented Jiya's outfit in a brown leather vest featuring faux fur detailing on one shoulder. He completed his look with matching leather arm guards, giving his ensemble a rugged, warrior-inspired finish. The couple's coordinated costumes, with their matching brown leather elements and fur accents, made for a striking Halloween look. Their appearance together has also drawn attention, particularly as it comes amid speculation about their relationship.

Frequently Asked Questions

What rumors surrounded Jiya Shankar's relationship with Karan Dhanak?

Speculation suggested that Jiya Shankar and Karan Dhanak had called off their engagement. Rumors intensified after reports of her unfollowing him on Instagram and a cryptic social media post.

How did Jiya Shankar address the recent rumors about her relationship?

Jiya Shankar put the speculation to rest by sharing a picture with her fiancé, Karan Dhanak, on her Instagram Story. The photo showed them celebrating Halloween together.

When did Jiya Shankar announce her engagement to Karan Dhanak?

Jiya Shankar announced her engagement to her childhood friend and long-time boyfriend, Karan Dhanak, on August 5, 2026, which surprised many fans.

What were Jiya Shankar and Karan Dhanak's Halloween outfits like?

They wore coordinated, warrior-inspired outfits for Halloween. Jiya had a dark brown leather-look corset with faux fur, while Karan wore a matching brown leather vest with faux fur.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Nov 2026 02:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jiya Shankar Kaaran Dhanak Jiya Shankar Engagement
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