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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesJim Carrey, 64, Marries Longtime Girlfriend Min Ah In A Private Ceremony

Jim Carrey, 64, Marries Longtime Girlfriend Min Ah In A Private Ceremony

Jim Carrey has married his longtime girlfriend Min Ah in a private ceremony, according to People magazine. Here's what we know about their relationship.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 01:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jim Carrey married longtime girlfriend Min Ah, People confirmed.
  • He publicly thanked Min Ah at France's Cesar Awards recently.
  • Carrey recently expressed desire for quiet life and privacy.

Hollywood star Jim Carrey has married his longtime girlfriend, Min Ah in a private ceremony, People magazine has confirmed.

According to People magazine, the marriage comes seven months after the couple were photographed together at France’s Cesar Awards, where Carrey publicly thanked Min Ah and called her his “sublime companion.”

The 64-year-old star mentioned Min Ah during a speech delivered entirely in French at the awards ceremony. As his daughter Jane, grandson Jackson and Min Ah received ovations from the audience, he said, “Thank you to my wonderful family, my daughter Jane, and my grandson Jackson. I love you now and forever. Thank you to my sublime companion, Min Ah.”

“I love you, Min Ah,” he added, before thanking his late father, Percy Joseph Carrey, whom he credited with teaching him “the value of love, generosity, and laughter,” as cited by People magazine.

Carrey has generally kept his personal life private. In an April 2022 interview while promoting 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2', he spoke about enjoying a quieter life away from the spotlight.

“I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like, and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists, I have enough,” Carrey said, as cited by People magazine.

When asked whether he was serious about potentially stepping away from acting, he replied, “I’m being fairly serious.”

He said he might continue working if presented with a script he felt was particularly important, but that he was taking a break.

Before his relationship with Min Ah, Carrey was linked to his 'Kidding' costar Ginger Gonzaga.

The pair made their red carpet debut at the Showtime Golden Globes Nominees Celebration in West Hollywood in January 2019.

Carrey’s representative confirmed to People magazine at the time that Gonzaga was his girlfriend.

Us Weekly later reported in October 2019 that the couple had split after less than a year of dating.

Carrey was previously married to 'Dumb and Dumber' costar Lauren Holly from 1996 to 1997 and to Melissa Womer, with whom he shares daughter Jane, from 1987 to 1995.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Jim Carrey marry?

Hollywood star Jim Carrey married his longtime girlfriend, Min Ah, in a private ceremony. This was confirmed by People magazine.

When did Jim Carrey first publicly acknowledge Min Ah?

Jim Carrey first publicly acknowledged Min Ah seven months before their marriage at France's Cesar Awards. He thanked her during his speech, calling her his

What is Jim Carrey's current stance on his acting career?

Jim Carrey stated he is serious about potentially stepping away from acting, preferring a quiet life. He might continue if presented with a particularly important script.

Who were Jim Carrey's previous wives?

Jim Carrey was previously married to Lauren Holly from 1996 to 1997 and to Melissa Womer from 1987 to 1995.

Published at : 01 Oct 2026 01:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
ENtertainment News Jim Carrey Min Ah Jim Carrey Marriage
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