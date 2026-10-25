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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Jhooti Party': Naseeruddin Shah Supports SRFTI Students’ Protest, Slams BJP Over Alleged Vendetta

'Jhooti Party': Naseeruddin Shah Supports SRFTI Students’ Protest, Slams BJP Over Alleged Vendetta

Naseeruddin Shah has backed SRFTI students protesting since October 12, alleging that the BJP is trying to intimidate aspiring filmmakers.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 25 Oct 2026 07:32 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Naseeruddin Shah supported SRFTI students, accusing BJP of targeting dissenters.
  • Shah warned BJP's actions could intimidate future Indian filmmakers.
  • SRFTI students protest since October 12, demanding Vice-Chancellor's resignation.
  • Protests followed clashes with external groups at the institute.

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has voiced his support for students of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), who have been staging an indefinite sit-in following a series of clashes on campus. In a video shared on Saturday, Shah accused the BJP of targeting people who disagree with its ideology and warned that the treatment of the students could intimidate the country’s next generation of filmmakers.

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Naseeruddin Shah Backs SRFTI Students, Criticises BJP

In his video message, Shah alleged that the BJP was seeking revenge against those who did not support its beliefs and policies following what he described as its victory in the Bengal elections.

“Namaskar, adab, I’m Naseeruddin Shah. The BJP, the bloody jhooti party, after its manipulative victory in the Bengal elections, now seems all out for revenge on anyone who does not subscribe to their beliefs and their policies. The latest victims of this vendetta are the students, the aspiring filmmakers of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute. In return for their demand for accountability from the administration, they have been served show cause notices, put under surveillance, threatened and now have even been asked to vacate the hostels."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Naseeruddin Shah (@naseeruddin49)

The actor further alleged that the party was attempting to promote propaganda in its favour while trying to influence or intimidate aspiring filmmakers.

"I can promise you that is not going to happen. These are the young people who in the future will tell us the truth about themselves and about our country and about the state we are in,” he assured.

Shah ended his message by urging citizens to stand behind the students and their demands.

“I urge all right-minded citizens to support the demands of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute students,” the actor said before ending the clip.

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Why Are SRFTI Students Protesting?

SRFTI students have been staging an indefinite sit-in outside Vice-Chancellor Santosh Ajmera’s office since October 12, demanding his resignation.

The protest follows a clash on September 27 involving students and members of the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP), an RSS-affiliated consumer awareness group. The confrontation took place during a programme at the institute.

Tensions flared again on October 4 when members of the Bangiya Hindu Jagaran Mancha held a protest. According to reports, some demonstrators attempted to force open the institute’s gate after police stopped them.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has voiced support for the SRFTI students' protest?

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has publicly supported the students of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI). He urged citizens to stand behind their demands.

Why are SRFTI students protesting?

Students are staging an indefinite sit-in following a series of clashes on campus, including one involving an RSS-affiliated group. They are demanding the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Santosh Ajmera.

What accusations did Naseeruddin Shah make against the BJP?

Shah alleged that the BJP is targeting those who disagree with its ideology after the Bengal elections. He claimed the party is trying to influence or intimidate aspiring filmmakers.

What actions have been taken against the protesting SRFTI students?

The students have been served show cause notices, put under surveillance, threatened, and asked to vacate their hostels.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Oct 2026 07:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Naseeruddin Shah Bengal Elections SRFTI Students Protest Satyajit Ray Film
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