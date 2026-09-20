Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jennifer Winget celebrated wedding with William Ismail in Goa.

Couple previously held Christian wedding ceremony in UK.

Winget wore a white gown; ceremony pictures went viral.

Winget was previously married to actor Karan Singh Grover.

Jennifer Winget has once again celebrated her wedding with businessman William Ishmael, this time in Goa. Pictures and videos from the ceremony have surfaced on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the couple's special moments together.

The popular television actress had previously married William in an intimate Christian ceremony in the United Kingdom on July 16, 2026. Now, the couple has marked the occasion with another wedding celebration in India, with their Goa ceremony quickly grabbing attention online.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Winget's Goa Wedding Videos Goes Viral, Actor Dances With Husband William Ishmael To Dhol Beats: WATCH

Jennifer Winget Looks Stunning In A White Gown

Jennifer Winget became a bride for the third time as she exchanged wedding vows with William Ishmael in Goa. For the occasion, she chose a striking white gown with a deep neckline that gave her an elegant appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen's Adi 🎀 (@jennywinget_1)

She kept her hair partly open and completed the bridal look with a tiara decorated with pearls and crystals. A delicate necklace added to her overall look, while a bouquet of white and green flowers finished the ensemble. Jennifer also posed for several pictures during the celebration.

William Ishmael's Smart Look Steals Attention

William Ishmael opted for a stylish olive-green blazer paired with an off-white shirt, leaving the top button undone. He teamed the blazer with light beige trousers, creating a polished yet relaxed look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen's Adi 🎀 (@jennywinget_1)

His short, neatly styled hair and light beard completed the outfit. One of the videos from the celebration shows Jennifer and William sharing a kiss, with the couple appearing happy as they spend intimate moments together. Their romantic chemistry has also won plenty of attention from fans, who have showered the couple with love on social media.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Goes Shirtless On Bigg Boss 20, Hits Back At Trolls Calling Him ‘Bald, Mota’

Jennifer Winget's Previous Marriage

Jennifer was previously married to her co-star and actor Karan Singh Grover in 2012. However, their marriage did not last long, and the couple divorced in 2014, around two years after their wedding.

On the work front, Jennifer Winget will next be seen in the upcoming series 'Shaque: Trust No One'. The series is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on September 24, 2026.