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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesJennifer Winget's Bridal Gown Trial Video Goes Viral Amid Reported Wedding With William Ishmael: WATCH

Jennifer Winget's Bridal Gown Trial Video Goes Viral Amid Reported Wedding With William Ishmael: WATCH

Jennifer Winget's bridal gown fitting videos have gone viral amid reports of her private UK wedding with Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 07:44 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral videos showed Jennifer Winget's intricate bridal gown fittings.
  • Reports detail private UK wedding with businessman William Ishmael.
  • Neither Winget nor Ishmael has confirmed these private reports.

Wedding rumours surrounding actor Jennifer Winget have intensified after behind-the-scenes videos from her bridal gown fitting sessions resurfaced online. The clips began trending shortly after reports claimed that the television star tied the knot with Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael in a private ceremony in the UK. While neither Jennifer nor William has confirmed the reports, the viral footage has sparked fresh curiosity among fans.

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Jennifer's Bridal Gown Fitting Videos Go Viral

Several behind-the-scenes clips, originally associated with designer label Karleo Fashion and later reshared by fan pages, offer a glimpse into the creation of Jennifer's reported bridal ensemble.

The videos capture different stages of the process, including fabric selection, dress construction and multiple fitting sessions. In one clip, Jennifer carefully reviews the gown as the designer discusses its finer details. Another shows the actress during a fitting while the design team adjusts the silhouette and veil ahead of the final look.

The elegant white bridal gown features a strapless design with a sweetheart neckline, enhanced by intricate thread embroidery and delicate hand-sewn beadwork across the bodice and skirt. Additional footage also shows the finishing embellishments being added before Jennifer's final trial, with the actress appearing delighted after seeing the completed outfit.

Reports Claim A Private Wedding In The UK

The renewed interest follows reports that Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael exchanged rings during an intimate ceremony in the United Kingdom on July 16. According to reports, the celebration was reportedly attended only by close family members and a small circle of friends.

The wedding, however, remains unconfirmed, as neither Jennifer nor William has issued any public statement regarding the reports.

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Who Is William Ishmael?

William Ishmael is a Singapore-based businessman currently serving as Director of Business Development and Trading at MHC Digital Group, where he has been associated since October 2022.

According to his LinkedIn profile, William studied Economics and Finance at the University of York, completing his bachelor's degree between 2002 and 2005. Despite the recent public interest, he maintains a low profile, keeps his Instagram account private and rarely appears in the public eye.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the recent wedding rumors surrounding Jennifer Winget?

Reports claim she tied the knot with Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael in a private ceremony in the UK on July 16. However, neither party has confirmed these reports publicly.

What are the viral videos related to Jennifer Winget about?

Behind-the-scenes clips from Jennifer Winget's bridal gown fitting sessions have resurfaced online. These videos showcase the creation and various stages of her elegant white wedding dress.

Who is William Ishmael, the person reportedly married to Jennifer Winget?

William Ishmael is a Singapore-based businessman serving as Director of Business Development and Trading at MHC Digital Group. He studied Economics and Finance at the University of York.

Have Jennifer Winget or William Ishmael confirmed their wedding?

No, neither Jennifer Winget nor William Ishmael has issued any public statement regarding the wedding reports. The information remains unconfirmed.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Jul 2026 07:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jennifer Winget Viral Videos Television News Celebrity Wedding ENtertainment News William Ishmael Jennifer Winget Wedding
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