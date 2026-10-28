Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral videos sparked speculation about Jennifer, Parineeti's relationship.

Jennifer clarified her actions, citing party's limited space.

She affirmed her strong bond and affection for Parineeti.

Winget urged kindness, dismissing all negative speculation.

Jennifer Winget has responded to speculation about her equation with co-star Parineeti Chopra, after a video from the success party of Shaque went viral online. The now-viral video showed Parineeti cutting the cake with other members of the cast while Jennifer stood in the background.

In another video, Parineeti can be seen feeding cake to those present, with social media users claiming Jennifer was skipped. Yet another video showed Parineeti appearing to make room for herself at the centre, which led Jennifer to step aside.

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Jennifer Winget Defends Parineeti Chopra

Addressing the speculation, Jennifer took to Instagram and urged people not to read too much into the videos. She clarified that she had stepped back simply because there was not enough space, while expressing affection for Parineeti.

“Let’s please be kinder to each other and stop the negativity and make this into something it isn’t,” she wrote.

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She further explained why she was standing behind during the cake-cutting, adding, “I simply backed out because there was not enough space there. Pari has always been kind and loving towards me, and we have nothing but love for each other.”

She further emphasised their bond, saying, “We’re a team, and there’s enough room for all of us to shine without pulling each other down.”





About ‘Shaque’

Shaque is a mystery thriller series that premiered on Netflix on September 24. The seven-episode series features Parineeti Chopra, Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sumeet Vyas, Harleen Sethi and Dhruv Chowdhary.

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The series revolves around Parineeti Chopra’s newborn daughter, who was stolen from a hospital crib. Years later, the pain has not faded, and someone seems determined to keep it that way. Is the missing child alive? Is she close by? And can anyone around Parineeti be trusted? The series doesn’t hand out answers easily.