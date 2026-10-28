Speculation arose from a viral video where Jennifer Winget appeared to be skipped by Parineeti Chopra during cake-feeding and stepped aside. Social media users suggested a rift between the co-stars at the 'Shaque' success party.
Jennifer Winget Defends Parineeti Chopra Over Cake-Cutting Video At ‘Shaque’ Party: ‘There Wasn’t Enough Space’
Jennifer Winget has cleared the air after viral videos from the Shaque success party fuelled rumours of a rift between her and Parineeti Chopra.
- Viral videos sparked speculation about Jennifer, Parineeti's relationship.
- Jennifer clarified her actions, citing party's limited space.
- She affirmed her strong bond and affection for Parineeti.
- Winget urged kindness, dismissing all negative speculation.
Jennifer Winget has responded to speculation about her equation with co-star Parineeti Chopra, after a video from the success party of Shaque went viral online. The now-viral video showed Parineeti cutting the cake with other members of the cast while Jennifer stood in the background.
In another video, Parineeti can be seen feeding cake to those present, with social media users claiming Jennifer was skipped. Yet another video showed Parineeti appearing to make room for herself at the centre, which led Jennifer to step aside.
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Jennifer Winget Defends Parineeti Chopra
Addressing the speculation, Jennifer took to Instagram and urged people not to read too much into the videos. She clarified that she had stepped back simply because there was not enough space, while expressing affection for Parineeti.
“Let’s please be kinder to each other and stop the negativity and make this into something it isn’t,” she wrote.
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She further explained why she was standing behind during the cake-cutting, adding, “I simply backed out because there was not enough space there. Pari has always been kind and loving towards me, and we have nothing but love for each other.”
She further emphasised their bond, saying, “We’re a team, and there’s enough room for all of us to shine without pulling each other down.”
About ‘Shaque’
Shaque is a mystery thriller series that premiered on Netflix on September 24. The seven-episode series features Parineeti Chopra, Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sumeet Vyas, Harleen Sethi and Dhruv Chowdhary.
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The series revolves around Parineeti Chopra’s newborn daughter, who was stolen from a hospital crib. Years later, the pain has not faded, and someone seems determined to keep it that way. Is the missing child alive? Is she close by? And can anyone around Parineeti be trusted? The series doesn’t hand out answers easily.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the speculation surrounding Jennifer Winget and Parineeti Chopra?
Why did Jennifer Winget step back in the viral video with Parineeti Chopra?
Jennifer Winget clarified that she simply backed out because there was not enough space where the cake was being cut. She urged people not to read negativity into the situation.
What is Jennifer Winget's relationship with co-star Parineeti Chopra?
Jennifer Winget stated that Parineeti Chopra has always been kind and loving towards her, and they have nothing but love for each other. She emphasized that they are a team.
What is the series 'Shaque' about?
'Shaque' is a mystery thriller series centered around Parineeti Chopra's newborn daughter, who was stolen from a hospital crib. Years later, the pain persists, and secrets unfold about the missing child.