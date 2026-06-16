Yes, country star Jelly Roll has reportedly filed for divorce from his wife, Bunnie XO. The divorce papers were reportedly filed in May in Tennessee.
Jelly Roll Files For Divorce From Bunnie Xo After 10 Years Of Marriage; She Drops 'I Still Do' Cryptic Instagram Story
Country star Jelly Roll filed for divorce from wife Bunnie XO in May, ending their nearly 10-year marriage. Bunnie posted a cryptic Instagram story with Nickelback lyrics about love.
- Country star Jelly Roll reportedly filed for divorce from Bunnie XO.
- Couple renewed vows in 2023 despite Jelly Roll's past infidelity.
- Bunnie XO posted cryptic social media message amidst divorce reports.
- TMZ reports mutual decision; couple has remained officially silent.
Country star Jelly Roll has reportedly filed for divorce from Bunnie XO, his wife of almost a decade. The divorce papers were reportedly filed in May in Tennessee, according to TMZ. Amid the split rumors, Bunnie XO posted a cryptic Instagram story featuring Nickelback's "This Is How You Remind Me," with lyrics that read, "I said, 'I love you,' and I swear I still do." Fans are now wondering what caused the breakdown of their nearly 10-year marriage.
Jelly Roll Filed For Divorce From Wife Bunnie XO
Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO's relationship has faced significant challenges, including infidelity. On an October 2025 episode of the Human School podcast, Jelly Roll admitted, "One of the worst moments of my adulthood was when I had an affair with my wife". Despite this cheating incident, the couple reportedly became stronger and even renewed their vows in 2023. They also had plans to undergo IVF treatment, reportedly during their marriage.
Bunnie XO has posted a cryptic Instagram story prior to the TMZ article coming out detailing that Country singer Jelly Roll has filed for divorce. https://t.co/X9M1QGSSam pic.twitter.com/0IQ8ciXhPh— Leigha Sapienti (@Leigha_Sapienti) June 16, 2026
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Bunnie XO, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, is a podcast host known for "Dumb Blonde." She was formerly a sex worker but quit in 2023, years after marrying Jelly Roll in 2016. During their marriage, Bunnie has been stepmom to Bailee Ann DeFord and son Noah Buddy DeFord, Jelly Roll's children from his previous relationships. The couple also briefly split in 2018 before reconciling.
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Reason For Divorce
According to TMZ, the divorce was a mutual decision by both parties and remains a private family matter. While the couple has not officially commented on the split reports, Bunnie XO's Instagram posts have drawn significant attention. One Instagram story featured her vibing to Nickelback's song, choosing lyrics that read: "It's not like you didn't know that/I said, 'I love you,' and I swear I still do/And it must have been so bad/'Cause livin' with me must have damn near killed you".
💔 Jelly Roll has filed for divorce from his wife, Bunnie XO— TMZ (@TMZ) June 16, 2026
DETAILS: https://t.co/dbPJnERUlf pic.twitter.com/zKpX8SmXmJ
The singer had previously noted that they became stronger after the cheating incident, making the current divorce news particularly surprising for fans. The cryptic nature of Bunnie XO's social media posts continues to fuel speculation about what truly led to this mutual decision to end their nearly decade-long marriage.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Has Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie XO?
What challenges did Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO's marriage face?
Their relationship faced significant challenges, including Jelly Roll admitting to an affair. Despite this, the couple reportedly became stronger, renewed their vows, and had plans for IVF treatment.
What is the reported reason for their divorce?
According to TMZ, the divorce is a mutual decision by both parties and remains a private family matter. Neither has officially commented, but Bunnie XO's Instagram posts have drawn attention.
What is Bunnie XO's background?
Bunnie XO, also known as Alisa DeFord, is a podcast host. She was formerly a sex worker, quitting in 2023, and has been a stepmom to Jelly Roll's children.