Jeh Makes Ganesh Idol With Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Shares Heartwarming Pics

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kareena shared Ganesh Chaturthi photos of son Jeh's idol.

Five-year-old Jeh made mud Ganesh, assisted by father Saif.

Kareena's post shared their family's private Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave fans a glimpse of a special Ganesh Chaturthi moment at home, featuring her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan, fondly known as Jeh. The actor shared pictures of a Ganesh idol being made with mud, initially giving the impression that Saif Ali Khan was behind the creation. She then revealed that the idol had actually been made by five-year-old Jeh, with his father helping him along the way. Kareena shared the pictures on Instagram along with a warm festive message for her followers. The intimate family moment offered fans a rare look at how the couple celebrated the festival with their children.

Jeh Makes Bappa With Saif

Kareena's Ganesh Chaturthi post featured two pictures from the family's celebrations. In the first, Saif could be seen working on a Ganesh idol made from mud. The following picture revealed the adorable detail behind the moment — it was Jeh who had made the idol.

Sharing the photographs on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “Made by my Jeh Baba. Wishing everyone a peaceful and happy Ganesh Chaturthi.” The post gave fans a glimpse of a quieter celebration at the Pataudi-Kapoor household, with Saif lending a hand to his young son as he worked on the idol.

Kareena On Jeh's Personality

Kareena has previously spoken about the contrasting personalities of her two sons, Taimur and Jeh, and how they have inherited different traits from their parents.

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In a 2024 interview with Filmfare, Kareena said, “Jeh just looks like me, but he has Saif's naughtiness, and Tim has Saif's sense of humor, but he's a bit more reserved. Like he doesn't like being clicked, more like his father. Jeh's more like me. I mean in terms of look and a little more vibe, but his naughtiness comes from Saif.”

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Saif has also spoken about his bond with Jeh. In an interview with ETimes, he described his younger son as a “mama’s boy” and spoke about how closely attached he is to Kareena.

He said, “Yes, I have to say Jeh is a mama’s boy. He is very attached to his mother. Actually, all of us are attached to Kareena. But Jeh is a bit more attached. He is very, very sweet. A baby running around the house is the best thing to happen to any family. It’s lovely to see the bonding between Kareena and Jeh.”

Kareena And Saif's Work Front

Kareena and Saif have been married since 2012 and are parents to Taimur and Jeh. Saif also has two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, from his earlier marriage to actor Amrita Singh. On the professional front, Kareena is set to appear in Meghna Gulzar's Daayra, where she plays a police officer opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Saif, meanwhile, stars in Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan. The film also features Akshay Kumar and Saiyami Kher. It marks Saif and Akshay's reunion nearly 18 years after Tashan. In the film, Saif plays a physically impaired character, while Akshay takes on the antagonist's role.

For now, Kareena's latest post has shifted the spotlight away from their film projects and towards a simple family celebration, with Jeh's handmade Bappa becoming the highlight.