Jeetendra Bought Bharat Bhushan's Bungalow For Rs 4.25 Lakh; It's Now Worth Rs 450 Crore

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bungalow redevelopment sold Burma teak for Rs 11.5 lakh.

Jeetendra has revealed the remarkable story behind one of the most rewarding investments of his life, a Pali Hill bungalow in Mumbai that he bought for just Rs 4.25 lakh and which is now estimated to be worth around Rs 450 crore. Speaking in an interview with The Realty Drive, the actor recalled purchasing the property from legendary star Bharat Bhushan, who was reportedly facing severe financial difficulties at the time and had decided to sell his home.

Humble Beginning To A Landmark Investment

Jeetendra shared that Bharat Bhushan personally approached him with the offer to buy the bungalow. After discussing it with his father, the family decided to make the purchase despite coming from modest means.

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"We were living in a small chawl where eight members of our family shared a single room," Jeetendra recalled. "Buying a bungalow felt like a dream."

He revealed that the Rs 4.25 lakh deal included a sprawling 3,450-square-foot plot in Mumbai's prestigious Pali Hill neighbourhood. According to reports, the land is now estimated to be worth nearly Rs 450 crore.

Career Setbacks To A Profitable Decision

Soon after moving into the bungalow, Jeetendra experienced a difficult phase in his career, with four consecutive films failing at the box office. Concerned that he might suffer the same financial fate as Bharat Bhushan, he decided to move out of the property.

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Years later, when a developer proposed redeveloping the bungalow, Jeetendra accepted the offer. He recalled that even the Burma teak wood used in the house turned out to be extremely valuable.

"I bought the bungalow for Rs 4.25 lakh, but when it was demolished, the Burma teak wood alone fetched me Rs 11.5 lakh," he said, describing it as one of the most surprising returns he had ever received.

Jeetendra went on to enjoy one of the longest and most successful careers in Hindi cinema. Making his debut with Geet Gaya Pattharon Ne (1964), he rose to stardom with Farz (1967) and later became popularly known as Bollywood's "Jumping Jack" for his energetic dance style and signature all-white outfits.