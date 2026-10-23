Jay Bhanushali Reacts After Mahhi Vij Revealed She Rejected Alimony, Says 'I'm Always Here'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jay Bhanushali publicly supported ex-wife Mahhi Vij's alimony decision.

He assured Mahhi, Tara of lifelong love and support.

Mahhi Vij cited independence as reason for rejecting alimony.

She aims to build financial security for their daughter independently.

Jay Bhanushali has publicly supported his former wife, actress Mahhi Vi, after she revealed that she chose not to accept alimony during their divorce proceedings. Jay said their separation would not affect the love and respect he has for Mahhi and their daughter, Tara, assuring them that he would always be there for them.

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Jay Bhanushali Says Mahhi Vij, Tara Will Always Have His Support

Jay shared his message in response to a post uploaded by Mahhi's team on her social media account. He reassured his former wife that money would never come between them and that he would continue to stand by her and their daughter despite their changed marital status.

“Be strong, Mahhi. We both know we'll always be there for each other in hard times. Money was never between us and never will be. “You and Tara will always be my responsibility for life. A marriage status can never change the love and respect I have for you both. “I'm always here.”

(Image Source: Instagram/@ijaybhanushali)

Mahhi Vij Explains Why She Rejected Alimony

Jay's message came after Mahhi became emotional on the reality show Bigg Boss 20 while discussing her experience as a single mother. She spoke about raising Tara and explained why she had decided against accepting alimony or maintenance from Jay.

“I am a single mother. I know how my day goes. Jay pushes me to go out and live my life. He says, ‘You go out, you don't go anywhere. You sit at home for Tara’. My life revolves around my child. Do you know? I did not take a single alimony. I do everything on my own so that my child's life is secure,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahhi Vinod Vij (@mahhivij)

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Mahhi Says She Wants To Build Financial Security Independently

Mahhi also revealed that the judge had asked her four times during the court proceedings to reconsider her decision and accept alimony. However, she maintained that Jay had worked hard for his earnings and that she did not want to take his money.

She clarified that her decision was not driven by any unwillingness on Jay's part to help her. Mahhi said she knew he was ready to support her and that his locker remained open to her. Nevertheless, she wants to build financial security for herself and Tara through her own efforts.

(With inputs from IANS)