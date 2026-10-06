Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jay Bhanushali cherishes increased time with daughter Tara.

Mahhi Vij's Bigg Boss stint strengthens their father-daughter bond.

Jay desires Mahhi's win for continued father-daughter bonding.

Actor and television personality Jay Bhanushali has opened up about spending more time with his daughter Tara while Mahhi Vij is currently inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. During a recent Ask Me Anything session on social media, Jay was asked how he was managing parenting responsibilities in Mahhi's absence.

Instead of looking at the situation as something he has to "manage", Jay said he is enjoying the extra time with his daughter. He also revealed that their father-daughter relationship has grown stronger during Mahhi's stint on the reality show.

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Jay Bhanushali On His Bond With Daughter Tara

Responding to a fan's question, Jay explained that his time with Tara has been an enjoyable experience rather than a responsibility. He said the situation has allowed him to spend more meaningful time with his daughter.

"Well, I don't manage, I am really enjoying this time with her. I think the father-daughter bonding is more stronger now."

His comments offer a glimpse into the father-daughter time Jay has been sharing with Tara while Mahhi remains occupied with the challenges inside the Bigg Boss house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Bhanushali (@ijaybhanushali)

Jay Bhanushali Wants Mahhi Vij To Stay In 'Bigg Boss 20'

Jay also revealed that he has two reasons for wanting Mahhi to continue her journey on the reality show. While he hopes to see her emerge as the winner, her time inside the house has also given him an opportunity to spend more time with Tara.

"And yeah, two reasons I want Mahhi to be inside the house. One is like I really want her to win the show. And the second thing is, I get more time with my daughter," he said.

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Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij Continue To Co-Parent Tara

Jay and Mahhi have been married since 2011 and are parents to daughter Tara. Over the years, the couple has spoken publicly about their relationship, family life and parenting.

Their marriage has also faced speculation surrounding their relationship, and the two announced their separation a few months ago. Despite this, they have continued to maintain a cordial equation and co-parent Tara.

Jay Bhanushali Turns Hairdresser For Daughter Tara

A few days ago, Jay also shared a glimpse of his father-daughter time, showing himself taking on the role of a hairdresser for Tara.

Meanwhile, Mahhi Vij is currently focused on the challenges and developments inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.