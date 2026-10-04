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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesJaved Akhtar Went 3 Days Without Food, Slept On Footpaths: Shabana Azmi Recalls His Early Struggle

Javed Akhtar Went 3 Days Without Food, Slept On Footpaths: Shabana Azmi Recalls His Early Struggle

Shabana Azmi recalls Javed Akhtar's early struggles in Bombay, including sleeping on footpaths and going three days without food.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 04 Oct 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • On his 81st birthday, Shabana Azmi recalled Javed Akhtar's struggles.
  • He arrived Bombay 1964, 19-year-old, with 27 naye paise.
  • Despite extreme poverty, his perseverance led to celebrated success.

Javed Akhtar turned 81 on Sunday, October 4, marking another milestone in the life of one of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated writers. On his birthday, wife and veteran actor Shabana Azmi remembered the difficult beginnings of his journey, when he arrived in Bombay with almost no money but held firmly to his ambitions.

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Javed Akhtar Arrived In Bombay With 27 Naye Paise

Shabana shared a photograph of a young Javed Akhtar on Instagram and recalled his arrival at Bombay Central Station on October 4, 1964. He was just 19 at the time and had only 27 naye paise in his pocket.

Despite his financial struggles, Javed was determined to make a life for himself in the city and pursue his dreams.

“4th Oct 1964. A young lad arrived at Bombay Central Station with 27 naye paise in his pocket but with big dreams in his eyes. Life gave him several hard knocks . He slept on the footpaths, at the railway stations, and in the compound of many a studio.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar Pours Water For Gulzar On Stage, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral: WATCH

‘On The Edge Of Despair’, He Refused To Give Up

Shabana also opened up about an especially difficult phase in Javed’s early years. At one point, he reportedly had no food for three days and barely had any clothes left.

Yet, even when circumstances seemed bleak, he chose to hold on to hope rather than abandon his ambitions.

“A day came when he had nothing to eat for 3 days and the only clothes he had were the shreds on his body. On the edge of despair when he could have given up, he said to himself, 'Main yunhi marne ke liye nahin paida nahin hua tha. Yeh din badlenge ' as they did . 4th October 1964: a 19 yr old , almost penniless,” she added.

From A Penniless 19-Year-Old To A Celebrated Writer

Reflecting on the decades that followed, Shabana highlighted the extraordinary transformation in Javed’s life and career.

“4th October 2026 , decades later: a life that has given India some of its most memorable words.This is the story of Javed Akhtar. Some journeys begin with almost nothing. Except a dream. If he can do it so can you . Never give up,” she further wrote.

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi married in 1984. According to reports, the two first met at the home of Shabana’s father, renowned poet Kaifi Azmi.

Javed was previously married to Honey Irani. He has two children from his first marriage, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

(With inputs from ANI)

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Javed Akhtar first arrive in Bombay?

Javed Akhtar arrived at Bombay Central Station on October 4, 1964. He was 19 years old at the time.

How much money did Javed Akhtar have when he first came to Bombay?

He arrived with only 27 naye paise in his pocket. Despite this, he held firm to his ambitions to make a life in the city.

What challenges did Javed Akhtar face in his early years in Bombay?

He slept on footpaths, railway stations, and studio compounds. At one point, he had no food for three days and very few clothes.

When did Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi get married?

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi got married in 1984. They reportedly first met at the home of Shabana's father, Kaifi Azmi.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Oct 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Javed Akhtar Shabana Azmi MUMBAI
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