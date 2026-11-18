Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akhtar reserves full opinion, highlighting personal respect for Gandhi.

Javed Akhtar has shared his initial thoughts on Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love. He revealed that he has started reading the book and finds it interesting, particularly appreciating its writing style and readability. However, the veteran writer and lyricist clarified that he is yet to finish the memoir and would share a detailed opinion only after completing it.

When asked whether the book could be adapted into a film, Javed said he could not comment on the possibility without having finished reading it. He then went on to express his personal respect for Sonia Gandhi.

Javed Akhtar On Sonia Gandhi’s Memoir

Sharing his initial reaction to Belonging: A Journey of Love, Javed Akhtar said, "Maine shuru ki hai [I have started reading it]. I am finding it very interesting. It is a very good read. Writing style is pleasant. It's an easy read. Main padh ke hi bol sakta hoon, abhi padhi nahi poori. [The writing style is pleasant. It is an easy read. I can comment on it only after reading it; I haven't finished it yet.]"

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He further added, "Sirf religious log kar sakte hain ki kitab ko bina padhe uski izzat karein. [Only religious people can respect a book without reading it.]" His remarks made it clear that he wanted to finish reading the memoir before reviewing it.

Javed Akhtar On Sonia Gandhi

When a reporter asked whether Sonia Gandhi’s memoir could be adapted into a film, he had the same response. He said that he would give his views on the book only after finishing it. He, however, expressed his admiration and respect for Sonia.

He said, "Let me put it on record, I have great respect for Sonia Gandhi. I am not a Congress person because I knew her personally once. I have great respect for her." Akhtar thus distinguished his personal respect for Sonia Gandhi from any political association, clarifying that he is not a member of the Congress party.

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About Sonia Gandhi’s Memoir

Titled Belonging: A Journey of Love, Sonia Gandhi’s memoir offers a personal account of her life and experiences. The book was published on November 10, 2026, and formally launched at an event in New Delhi on November 16.

The book launch was attended by her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with several political leaders and public figures.