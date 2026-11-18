Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Javed Akhtar attributes song impact to his writing quality.

Akhtar defined Rama as morality, values, way of life.

He claims Rama present in every Indian's blood.

Javed Akhtar, who attended an event in Mumbai, was asked why his song Pal Pal Hai Bhaari from Swades - particularly the line, “Mann se Ravan jo nikale, Ram uske mann mein hai” - had struck a chord with listeners, while the songs from Ramayana had received a lukewarm response.

In response, the veteran lyricist said he considered himself a “good writer” and believed that his words resonated with audiences because of the way he wrote them.

Javed Akhtar On ‘Ramayana’ Songs

Javed Akhtar made these remarks at the launch of the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) Music Creator Report, where he spoke about the music of Ramayana.

“I am a good writer, which is why the lines I write touch people,” he said when asked why the songs from the film had failed to make a significant impact. For the unversed, the songs of the film were composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, with lyrics written by Kumar Vishwas

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He then recited a couplet by Rahim. “Rahiman mushkil aapdi, tedhe doohu kaam. Seedhe se jag na mile, ulte mein naina Rama.”

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: "...Ram is not just about a person; Ram is a morality. Ram is a way of living. Ram is certain aesthetics, certain morality...Ram is in the blood of every Indian, whatever religion they follow. He is a way of life...," says lyricist Javed Akhtar while speaking on the lines 'Mann se Ravan jo nikale, Ram uske Mann main hai' from 'Pal Pal Hai Bhaari' from Swades, a song penned by him. — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2026

‘Rama Exists In Every Person In India’

The veteran lyricist also revealed that he has yet to watch Ramayana. However, his daughter, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, has seen the film and reportedly praised it.

“She has never praised my work,” Javed cheekily added.

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Sharing his thoughts on Lord Rama, the 81-year-old said, “Rama is not just a name but an idea, a set of values, a way of life and a code of conduct. When you look at Rama from this perspective, understand him and appreciate his teachings, how can his words not touch your heart? Many people might be offended by what I am saying, but Rama exists in the blood of every person in India, irrespective of their religion.”

About ‘Ramayana’

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, Ramayana has been making headlines since its release on November 5. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film has enjoyed a strong run at the box office and broken several records.

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana earned Rs 28.70 crore on its 13th day, which was the second Tuesday. This took its total India net collection to Rs 821.30 crore. The film is also inching closer to the Rs 1,500-crore mark worldwide.

In the film, Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Yash essays the role of Ravana, Sai Pallavi portrays Goddess Sita, and Ravie Dubey plays Lakshmana. Audiences have praised the film’s grand scale, divine visuals, performances and VFX. However, its songs have received a mixed response.

The second instalment of Ramayana is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028.