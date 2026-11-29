Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Javed Akhtar questioned Centre linking women's reservation with delimitation.

He highlighted seat allocation challenges for family planning states.

Proposed bill increases Lok Sabha seats and women's reservation.

Quota targets 2029 elections; 2011 Census guides redrawing.

Javed Akhtar has questioned the Centre's decision to link women's reservation with the proposed delimitation exercise, arguing that the two issues should be addressed separately. He also raised concerns over how parliamentary seats would be distributed among states, particularly those that have prioritised family planning. His remarks came amid a wider debate over the proposed changes to Lok Sabha representation and the implementation of the 33% quota for women

Akhtar made the comments while speaking to reporters in Pune on Saturday, November 28, after receiving the Mahatma Phule Samata Award 2026. The ceremony was organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad to mark the death anniversary of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

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'Why Have You Included It In This?'

Questioning why women's reservation had been combined with delimitation, Akhtar said the two proposals should not be tied together. He compared the move to placing women and children at the front during a war to prevent anyone from opening fire, while bringing the delimitation issue in from behind.

"Why have you included it (women's quota) in this (delimitation)? It is like placing women and children in front during a war so that nobody fires, while delimitation is brought in from behind. If the intention is right, separate the women's reservation part from it. That bill had already been passed," he said.

Akhtar also pointed out that several major Opposition parties had been willing to support a separate Bill for women's reservation. He questioned the need to combine the two matters when the women's quota legislation had already received parliamentary approval.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: On the Delimitation Bill, Lyricist Javed Akhtar says, "...First, the final plan has not yet been revealed—how it will be executed, whether new constituencies will be created, what criteria will be considered, and how the country will be divided into various constituencies. Second, I find it somewhat strange that regions that did not prioritize family planning are being granted more seats, while those that followed family planning are being allocated fewer seats... How does this create any balance? We will examine the details once they are released... We will also observe which members of the opposition, beyond our own government, come forward to endorse or reject this..." — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2026

Akhtar Raises Concerns Over Seat Allocation Under Proposed Bill

The lyricist also sought clarity on how the delimitation exercise would be carried out, including the criteria for creating new constituencies and dividing regions. He said the complete plan had not yet been made public and that its details would need to be examined before drawing conclusions.

One of his key concerns was the possible impact of seat allocation on states that had followed family planning measures. Akhtar suggested that regions which had not prioritised population control appeared likely to receive more seats, while those that had done so could get fewer.

<s"Second, I find it somewhat strange that regions that did not prioritise family planning are being granted more seats, while those that followed family planning are being allocated fewer seats… How does this create any balance? We will examine the details once they are released… We will also observe which members of the opposition, beyond our own government, come forward to endorse or reject this…" he said.

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What Does The Proposed Delimitation Bill Say?

The Union Cabinet has cleared three revised draft legislations linked to delimitation and the implementation of women's reservation. These include the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and a proposed amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The Bills are scheduled to be taken up during Parliament's special session beginning November 30.

The proposed framework seeks to raise the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 representatives from states and 35 from Union Territories. It also proposes increasing the upper limit of state legislative assemblies from 500 to 650 members. The package provides for a 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats allocated to every state and Union Territory.

The proposals are also intended to facilitate 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, with the government seeking to implement the quota in the 2029 general elections. The Centre has proposed using the 2011 Census for redrawing constituencies, while retaining the existing state-wise allocation ratio based on the 1971 population figures until 2051.