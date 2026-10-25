Javed Akhtar Defends Rashmika Mandanna’s Hindi Accent, Calls Out ‘Linguistic Superiority’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Javed Akhtar criticized backlash against Rashmika Mandanna's Hindi accent.

Akhtar questioned unfair judgment; Rashmika defended her natural accent.

Rashmika embraces multilingual dubbing, committed to diverse industry work.

Javed Akhtar has criticised the backlash against Rashmika Mandanna’s Hindi accent, arguing that people should not judge someone’s pronunciation without considering the challenges of speaking another language.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the lyricist wrote, “Those who have any problem with the pronunciation of Tamil actor Rashmika should be given a few lines of Tamil, which is the oldest spoken language in the world, and let’s see how well they pronounce Tamil. This fake and baseless linguistic superiority is not acceptable."

Through his response, Akhtar questioned the attitude of people who expect actors working across different film industries to speak every language without an accent. His remarks have added to the discussion about regional identities and language expectations in Indian cinema.

Rashmika Mandanna Says Her South Indian Accent Is Natural

Rashmika recently addressed the criticism during an appearance with her husband, actor Vijay Deverakonda, on Koffee With Karan Season 9.

Explaining why the comments about her accent did not make sense to her, the actor said, "I particularly didn’t have an issue with that because they said I had a South Indian accent, but I am from the South of India. So I am going to have an accent. It’s unreasonable to think otherwise," she said.

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Rashmika’s Hindi dialogue delivery has repeatedly drawn reactions on social media. The discussion has continued around her performances in films such as Animal, Chhaava, Sikandar, Thamma and Cocktail 2.

Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up About Dubbing For Her Films

Rashmika also discussed the work involved in dubbing for films made in different languages. She said she gives directors the option of choosing another dubbing artist, but they have consistently preferred her own voice.

The actor described dubbing for herself across languages as a matter of pride, while acknowledging the effort it requires. She added that criticism throughout her career has targeted her acting, language and accent, but she does not want such reactions to restrict her choices.

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Rashmika said she wants to explore different film industries and learn to speak multiple languages instead of limiting herself to one industry.

Akhtar’s support has brought fresh attention to the debate over accents in Indian cinema, where actors often work across languages and regions. Both the lyricist’s response and Rashmika’s comments underline the question of whether regional accents should be treated as a flaw when performers speak languages beyond their mother tongue.