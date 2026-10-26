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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesJaved Akhtar Apologises After Calling Rashmika Mandanna A ‘Tamil Actor’: 'I Stand Corrected'

Javed Akhtar Apologises After Calling Rashmika Mandanna A ‘Tamil Actor’: 'I Stand Corrected'

Javed Akhtar hit back at trolls mocking Rashmika Mandanna's Hindi accent, but in doing so, he called her a Tamil star. He has now corrected his mistake and even apologised for the same.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 26 Oct 2026 07:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Akhtar admitted his error, reiterating his anti-superiority message.

Rashmika Mandanna often finds herself at the receiving end of social media trolling regarding her Hindi accent and dialogue delivery in Bollywood films. Stepping in to defend her amid the online chatter, Javed Akhtar took to social media to call out what he termed linguistic superiority. However, people started pointing out the actor's roots after he referred to her as a "Tamil actor".

The veteran lyricist has now apologised for the same and admitted that he stands "corrected".

Javed Akhtar Calls Out 'Baseless Linguistic Superiority'

It all started after Javed took a strong stance against trolls who mock non-native speakers for their pronunciation; and challenged critics to speak Tamil before passing judgment on others.

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Akhtar wrote: "Those who have any problem with the pronunciation of Tamil actor Rashmika should be given a few lines of Tamil, which is the oldest spoken language in the world, and let's see how well they pronounce Tamil. This fake and baseless linguistic superiority is not acceptable."

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Javed Akhtar Apologises

While several users appreciated his intent to shut down linguistic elitism, many were quick to point out the factual error in his post, noting that Rashmika belongs to Karnataka, not Tamil Nadu.

One user wrote to him: "Sir, Rashmika is from Kodagu and is the daughter-in-law of a Telugu family in Telangana. However, appreciate your move to support her."

Another user commented: "You are as ignorant as those who think everyone from South India is a Madrasi and speaks Tamil. Rashmika is from the Kodava community of Karnataka, and the people there speak Kodava and Kannada."

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In response to this, he said, "I am sorry I was wrong I don’t know her personally and incidentally the only film have seen of hers was in Tamil but Tamil. Telgu , Malayalam Kannada is not the issue . If some one speaks our language even with a certain accent we should appreciate that . Btw how many of us speak English with a perfect accent . How would we like if any English man makes fun of us."

Promptly acknowledging the correction, Javed Akhtar first replied, "I stand corrected."

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Javed Akhtar respond to being corrected about Rashmika Mandanna's origin?

He promptly admitted his mistake by saying, 'I stand corrected.' He later explained his assumption came from seeing her in a Tamil film.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 26 Oct 2026 06:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Javed Akhtar Rashmika Mandanna Tamil South Cinema
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