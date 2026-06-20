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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesJaved Akhtar Calls Trump ‘Cheap, Indecent’; Says Italy PM Meloni Had No Reason To ‘Beg’ For Photo

Javed Akhtar Calls Trump ‘Cheap, Indecent’; Says Italy PM Meloni Had No Reason To ‘Beg’ For Photo

Javed Akhtar has tagged US President Donald Trump the “most unpopular man in the world” and questioned why Italy PM Giorgia Meloni would want to take a picture with him.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump claimed Meloni
  • Javed Akhtar slammed Trump as
  • Meloni denied
  • Italy's Foreign Minister cancelled US visit amid dispute.

Javed Akhtar has slammed US President Donald Trump over his claim that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni “begged” him for a photo opportunity at the G7 Summit held in Evian-les-Bains, eastern France, this week. The veteran screenwriter and lyricist called Trump a “cheap, indecent and uncouth man” for making yet another false claim at a press conference. He even went as far as describing him as the “most unpopular man in the world”.

Javed Akhtar Calls Donald Trump ‘Cheap, Indecent’

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Akhtar wrote, “Trump, who is known for lying day in and day out, added one more to the never-ending list of his lies. He says Meloni ‘begged’ him for a photo op.”

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He continued, “First of all, why would a confident, high-profile, popular and empowered woman, who is the Prime Minister of a great country like Italy - a nation that has contributed immensely to culture, art, architecture and cinema - beg for a photo opportunity with the most unpopular man in the world?”

Akhtar further added, “Only for discussion’s sake, suppose it really occurred. Then think what kind of a cheap, indecent, uncouth man would boast about it at a press conference.”

Giorgia Meloni Rejects Trump’s Claim

Trump had claimed during an interview with an Italian television channel that Meloni begged for a photo with him, “She begged me to take a photo with her; I felt sorry for her.” He further said, “She’s probably happy I spoke to her.”

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Meloni dismissed the claim as a “made-up story” in a video statement. 

“I don’t know why the US president behaves this way towards allies,” she said.

She added, “I can only say it is regrettable that he does not show the same determination towards the enemies of the West and the enemies of the US—leaders with whom he instead appears to be far more accommodating.”

Meloni concluded by asserting, “But there is one thing he needs to remember: neither I nor Italy ever beg.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Giorgia Meloni (@giorgiameloni)

Amid this, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has reportedly cancelled his planned visit to the United States scheduled for early next week.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Javed Akhtar criticize Donald Trump?

Javed Akhtar criticized Donald Trump for claiming Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

What did Donald Trump claim about Giorgia Meloni?

Donald Trump claimed in an interview that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

How did Giorgia Meloni respond to Trump's claim?

Giorgia Meloni dismissed Trump's claim as a

What was a consequence following this incident?

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani reportedly cancelled his planned visit to the United States. This occurred amidst the controversy surrounding Trump's claim and Meloni's strong rejection of it.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jun 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
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Javed Akhtar Donald Trump Italy Giorgia Meloni ENtertainment News Donald Trump.
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