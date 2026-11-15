Javed Akhar Spotted In Wheelchair At Mumbai Airport, Poses For Cameras With Shabana Azmi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Javed Akhtar seen in wheelchair at Mumbai airport.

Shabana Azmi recently detailed his difficult early struggles.

Arrived penniless in Bombay, endured hunger, and homelessness.

Veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar was spotted in a wheelchair at Mumbai airport on Sunday, November 15, as he arrived with his wife, actor Shabana Azmi. The couple was photographed by paparazzi, and Akhtar later stood up to pose with Azmi after photographers requested him to do so.

The brief airport appearance comes weeks after Shabana shared a moving account of her husband's early struggles, recalling the hardships he faced before establishing himself in the film industry.

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Javed Akhtar Poses With Shabana Azmi At Mumbai Airport

Javed Akhtar was seated in a wheelchair when photographers spotted him alongside Shabana Azmi at the airport. When the paparazzi asked him to stand for pictures, the veteran lyricist obliged and posed for the cameras with his wife.

Azmi, who regularly shares moments from her personal and professional life on social media, often posts memories and photographs featuring her husband.

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Shabana Azmi Recalls Javed Akhtar's Struggles Before Stardom

In October, Shabana offered a glimpse into the difficult early years of Javed Akhtar's life. Sharing a rare throwback photograph, she recalled how he arrived at Bombay Central Station on October 4, 1964, with just 27 naye paise and dreams of making it big.

She revealed that Akhtar went through days without food and had no fixed place to sleep, often spending nights on pavements, railway stations and studio compounds.

In her post, Shabana wrote, “4th Oct 1964. A young lad arrived at Bombay Central Station with 27 naye paise in his pocket but with big dreams in his eyes. Life gave him several hard knocks. He slept on the footpaths, at the railway stations, and in the compound of many a studio. A day came when he had nothing to eat for 3 days and the only clothes he had were the shreds on his body.”

She also recalled the words Akhtar told himself during those difficult times, adding, “On the edge of despair when he could have given up, he said to himself “ Main yunhi marne ke liye nahin paida nahin hua tha . Yeh din badlenge “.. as they did . 4th October 1964: a 19 yr old , almost penniless. 4th October 2026, decades later: a life that has given India some of its most memorable words. This is the story of Javed Akhtar Some journeys begin with almost nothing. Except a dream. If he can do it so can you. Never give up,”

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi married on December 9, 1984. The couple will mark 42 years of marriage next month.

(With inputs from IANS)