Jassi Gill’s Kota Concert Turns Chaotic As Audience Members Fight And Hurl Chairs | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Spectator fight erupted during Jassi Gill's live performance.

Altercation escalated with chairs thrown, police intervened promptly.

Police detained around six people, restoring order at venue.

Concert briefly disrupted, yet audience enjoyed Jassi Gill's show.

A live performance by Punjabi singer Jassi Gill in Rajasthan’s Kota was briefly disrupted on Tuesday night after a fight broke out between two groups of spectators. The altercation escalated as people began throwing chairs at each other, triggering panic among those attending the event. Police personnel intervened to bring the situation under control and reportedly detained around six people in connection with the incident. The concert was part of the Kota Municipal Corporation’s Dussehra fair and was organised as a Punjabi Night. Despite the disturbance, the event had attracted an enthusiastic audience that enjoyed Gill’s performance.

Jassi Gill’s Kota Concert Witnesses Chaos

The incident took place on Tuesday night during the Punjabi Night programme at the Kota Municipal Corporation’s Dussehra fair. Jassi Gill was performing live when a dispute between two groups of spectators turned violent. What began as a confrontation soon escalated into a physical fight. Members of both groups allegedly started hurling chairs at one another, creating confusion and disrupting the concert for a short while.

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कोटा में सिंगर Jassie Gill के शो में बवाल!😱 https://t.co/6EwUM0gZMC — एक नजर (@1K_Nazar) November 4, 2026

Police Intervene, Around Six People Detained

Police personnel reached the scene and worked to bring the situation under control. According to the available information, around half a dozen people were taken into custody following the clash. The disturbance temporarily interrupted the programme, although the available details do not specify what triggered the argument or whether anyone sustained injuries. Further details about the incident and any subsequent police action are awaited.

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Audience Enjoys Punjabi Night Despite Disruption

The concert was organised as part of the annual Dussehra fair hosted by the Kota Municipal Corporation. Jassi Gill’s live performance drew a crowd, and the show was reportedly well received by attendees. However, the clash between spectators briefly shifted attention away from the music, prompting police intervention before the situation could be brought under control.

The incident disrupted the concert for a short time, while police action helped restore order at the venue.