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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesJassi Gill’s Kota Concert Turns Chaotic As Audience Members Fight And Hurl Chairs | WATCH

Jassi Gill’s Kota Concert Turns Chaotic As Audience Members Fight And Hurl Chairs | WATCH

Punjabi singer Jassi Gill’s Kota concert was briefly disrupted after two groups clashed and threw chairs at each other. Police intervened and detained around six people following the incident.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra, Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 05:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Spectator fight erupted during Jassi Gill's live performance.
  • Altercation escalated with chairs thrown, police intervened promptly.
  • Police detained around six people, restoring order at venue.
  • Concert briefly disrupted, yet audience enjoyed Jassi Gill's show.

A live performance by Punjabi singer Jassi Gill in Rajasthan’s Kota was briefly disrupted on Tuesday night after a fight broke out between two groups of spectators. The altercation escalated as people began throwing chairs at each other, triggering panic among those attending the event. Police personnel intervened to bring the situation under control and reportedly detained around six people in connection with the incident. The concert was part of the Kota Municipal Corporation’s Dussehra fair and was organised as a Punjabi Night. Despite the disturbance, the event had attracted an enthusiastic audience that enjoyed Gill’s performance.

Jassi Gill’s Kota Concert Witnesses Chaos

The incident took place on Tuesday night during the Punjabi Night programme at the Kota Municipal Corporation’s Dussehra fair. Jassi Gill was performing live when a dispute between two groups of spectators turned violent. What began as a confrontation soon escalated into a physical fight. Members of both groups allegedly started hurling chairs at one another, creating confusion and disrupting the concert for a short while.

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Police Intervene, Around Six People Detained

Police personnel reached the scene and worked to bring the situation under control. According to the available information, around half a dozen people were taken into custody following the clash. The disturbance temporarily interrupted the programme, although the available details do not specify what triggered the argument or whether anyone sustained injuries. Further details about the incident and any subsequent police action are awaited.

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Audience Enjoys Punjabi Night Despite Disruption

The concert was organised as part of the annual Dussehra fair hosted by the Kota Municipal Corporation. Jassi Gill’s live performance drew a crowd, and the show was reportedly well received by attendees. However, the clash between spectators briefly shifted attention away from the music, prompting police intervention before the situation could be brought under control.

The incident disrupted the concert for a short time, while police action helped restore order at the venue.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at Jassi Gill's concert in Kota?

A fight erupted between two groups of spectators, escalating with chairs being thrown. This caused a brief disruption during Jassi Gill's live performance.

Where and when did the incident take place?

The disturbance occurred on Tuesday night in Kota, Rajasthan. It was during the 'Punjabi Night' event at the Kota Municipal Corporation’s Dussehra fair.

How did the authorities respond to the fight?

Police personnel intervened to control the situation and reportedly detained around six people. Their action helped restore order at the venue.

Was the concert cancelled due to the disruption?

No, the disturbance only briefly interrupted the program. Despite the incident, the audience reportedly enjoyed Jassi Gill's performance.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 04 Nov 2026 05:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jassi Gill Jassi Gill Kota Concert Kota Dussehra Fair Jassi Gill Live Performance Kota Concert Chaos Punjabi Night Chairs Thrown At Concert Audience Clash
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