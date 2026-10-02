Jason Sanjay’s 'Sigma' Opens In Theatres; Mother Sangeetha, Sister Divya Attend FDFS | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jason Sanjay's directorial debut film 'Sigma' released October 2.

Mother Sangeetha, sister Divya attended 'Sigma's' first-day-first-show.

Father Vijay, CM, supported but avoided film promotional events.

Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut, Sigma, arrived in theatres on October 2, marking a major milestone for the 25-year-old filmmaker. On its opening day, his family made sure to be there as the film began its theatrical run. His mother, Sangeetha, and sister Divya were spotted at Chennai’s Kamala theatre for the first-day-first-show. A video from the venue also showed Jason accompanying his family. The film stars Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles. While Vijay stayed away from the film’s promotional events, his wife and daughter’s presence at the theatre offered visible support for Jason as he began his journey behind the camera.

Sangeetha And Divya Attend Sigma FDFS

Sangeetha and Divya were seen arriving at Chennai’s Kamala Theatre on October 2 to watch Sigma on its opening day. The two made their way into the venue as fans and moviegoers gathered for the first shows. Jason was also seen with his family outside the theatre. Their appearance came on an important day for the young filmmaker, who has taken his first major step into direction with the film.

Jason Sanjay Makes Directorial Debut At 25

At 25, Jason Sanjay has ventured into filmmaking with Sigma. The film features Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles and marks Jason’s debut as a director.

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Jason is the son of Tamil actor-turned-politician Vijay, who is currently the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and heads Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Vijay did not participate in the film’s promotional activities, but Jason’s mother and sister attended the opening-day screening.

Jason Thanked His Family At Sigma Event

Jason had previously spoken about the role his family played during the making of Sigma. At the film’s trailer and audio launch, the debutant director took a moment to acknowledge his parents and sister. Towards the end of his speech, Jason said, “I would like to thank my mother. I would like to thank my father, who is the Chief Minister today. And I would like to thank my dear sister Divya,” he said.

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The moment reflected the importance of his family’s support as he began his career as a filmmaker.