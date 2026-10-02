India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesJason Sanjay’s 'Sigma' Opens In Theatres; Mother Sangeetha, Sister Divya Attend FDFS | WATCH

Jason Sanjay’s 'Sigma' Opens In Theatres; Mother Sangeetha, Sister Divya Attend FDFS | WATCH

Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut, Sigma released in theatres on October 2. His mother Sangeetha and sister Divya attended the first-day-first-show in Chennai, while Jason also joined them.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 02 Oct 2026 12:54 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jason Sanjay's directorial debut film 'Sigma' released October 2.
  • Mother Sangeetha, sister Divya attended 'Sigma's' first-day-first-show.
  • Father Vijay, CM, supported but avoided film promotional events.

Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut, Sigma, arrived in theatres on October 2, marking a major milestone for the 25-year-old filmmaker. On its opening day, his family made sure to be there as the film began its theatrical run. His mother, Sangeetha, and sister Divya were spotted at Chennai’s Kamala theatre for the first-day-first-show. A video from the venue also showed Jason accompanying his family. The film stars Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles. While Vijay stayed away from the film’s promotional events, his wife and daughter’s presence at the theatre offered visible support for Jason as he began his journey behind the camera.

Sangeetha And Divya Attend Sigma FDFS

Sangeetha and Divya were seen arriving at Chennai’s Kamala Theatre on October 2 to watch Sigma on its opening day. The two made their way into the venue as fans and moviegoers gathered for the first shows. Jason was also seen with his family outside the theatre. Their appearance came on an important day for the young filmmaker, who has taken his first major step into direction with the film.

Jason Sanjay Makes Directorial Debut At 25

At 25, Jason Sanjay has ventured into filmmaking with Sigma. The film features Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles and marks Jason’s debut as a director.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 20: Isha Rikhi Takes On Mahhi Vij Over Badshah Reference, Says 'She Created A Narrative’

Jason is the son of Tamil actor-turned-politician Vijay, who is currently the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and heads Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Vijay did not participate in the film’s promotional activities, but Jason’s mother and sister attended the opening-day screening.

Jason Thanked His Family At Sigma Event

Jason had previously spoken about the role his family played during the making of Sigma. At the film’s trailer and audio launch, the debutant director took a moment to acknowledge his parents and sister. Towards the end of his speech, Jason said, “I would like to thank my mother. I would like to thank my father, who is the Chief Minister today. And I would like to thank my dear sister Divya,” he said.

ALSO READ | Shehnaaz Gill Hits Back At Sensational News Reports Over ‘Slip of Tongue’: ‘I Pray They Get Views

The moment reflected the importance of his family’s support as he began his career as a filmmaker.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the title of Jason Sanjay's debut film?

Jason Sanjay made his directorial debut with the film

Who from Jason Sanjay's family attended the opening day of

His mother, Sangeetha, and sister, Divya, attended the first-day-first-show at Chennai's Kamala theatre. Jason himself was also seen with his family.

Who are the lead actors in Jason Sanjay's debut film,

The film

Did Jason Sanjay's father, Vijay, participate in the film's promotions?

No, Vijay did not participate in the film's promotional activities. However, Jason's mother and sister attended the opening-day screening.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 02 Oct 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Divya Sundeep Kishan Sangeetha Sigma Jason Sanjay Sigma Movie Jason Sanjay Directorial Debut Faria Abdullah Sigma Release
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Shehnaaz Gill Hits Back At Sensational News Reports Over ‘Slip of Tongue’: ‘I Pray They Get Views'
Shehnaaz Gill Hits Back At Sensational News Reports Over ‘Slip of Tongue’: ‘I Pray They Get Views'
Celebrities
‘Ganesh Ji Ka Visarjan Ho Gaya, Gyanesh Ka Baaki Hai’: Prakash Raj’s Swipe At CEC Amid Jantar Mantar Protest
‘Ganesh Ji Ka Visarjan Ho Gaya, Gyanesh Ka Baaki Hai’: Prakash Raj’s Swipe At CEC Amid Jantar Mantar Protest
Celebrities
Bigg Boss 20: Isha Rikhi Takes On Mahhi Vij Over Badshah Reference, Says 'She Created A Narrative’
Bigg Boss 20: Isha Rikhi Takes On Mahhi Vij Over Badshah Reference, Says 'She Created A Narrative’
Celebrities
'Drishyam 3' Review: An October 2 Surprise Named Vijay Salgaonkar
'Drishyam 3' Review: An October 2 Surprise Named Vijay Salgaonkar
Advertisement

Videos

UP POLITICS: Akhilesh Yadav Sharpens PDA-Jan Ji Strategy, BJP Hits Back at SP
UP POLITICS: Akhilesh Pushes PDA-Jan Ji Formula, BJP Hits Back Over Congress Alliance
UP NEWS: Yogi-Akhilesh Face-Off Intensifies Ahead of UP Assembly Election 2027
BREAKING: Anant Singh’s Revolt Triggers Turmoil in JDU, Lalan Singh Asked to Resolve Issue
BREAKING: Raja Warring Meets Rahul Gandhi After Exit as Punjab Congress Chief
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget