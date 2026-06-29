Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Jasmin Bhasin spent her birthday hospitalized in Dubai.

Boyfriend Aly Goni made birthday special, sharing emotional tributes.

Fans wished speedy recovery, fueling wedding speculation.

Television actress Jasmin Bhasin's birthday took an unexpected turn this year after she was admitted to a hospital in Dubai on June 28. Instead of celebrating her special day with outings and festivities, the actress marked the occasion from her hospital bed. However, boyfriend and actor Aly Goni ensured the day remained memorable by celebrating her birthday at the hospital and standing by her side throughout.

Sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram, Aly expressed how difficult it had been to see Jasmin in pain. He wrote, "Happy Birthday, Jasmin. We came here to celebrate your birthday, but fate had other plans. Today, we would have created beautiful memories, but instead, we are in a hospital room. Seeing you in pain has been the hardest part of this trip. I will do everything I can to keep you happy and healthy. May Allah bless you with happiness, good health, love and success. Get well soon. Love you always."

Birthday Celebration In Hospital Wins Hearts

Alongside his emotional message, Aly posted a series of photographs and videos from the hospital. One image showed him holding Jasmin's hand as she rested on the hospital bed, while another captured the actress cutting her birthday cake with loved ones gathered around her. A third photograph showed Jasmin being wheeled through the hospital in a wheelchair.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Tease Alpha's Unreleased Track 'Massacre'; Fans Urge YRF To Drop Full Song

Although the birthday celebrations were far from what the couple had planned, Aly's thoughtful gesture and unwavering support touched fans, who flooded social media with prayers and wishes for Jasmin's speedy recovery.

Wedding Buzz Grows Amid Recovery

Jasmin and Aly have been one of television's most loved couples for several years and are currently living together. Professionally, Jasmin has been busy shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, while Aly is entertaining audiences with Laughter Chefs 3.

ALSO READ | 'Khoon-Khoon Kar Diya': Kangana Ranaut, Vir Das Kissing Scene Claim Resurfaces As Journalist’s Old Remarks Go Viral

The couple's wedding has long been a topic of interest among fans. In a recent media interaction, Aly revealed that both he and Jasmin are ready to tie the knot and hinted that their wedding could take place later this year. His comments have only fuelled excitement among their supporters, who are now hoping to see Jasmin recover quickly before the couple embarks on their next chapter together.