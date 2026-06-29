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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesJasmin Bhasin Hospitalised In Dubai On Her 36th Birthday, Aly Goni Shares Heartbreaking Health Update

Jasmin Bhasin Hospitalised In Dubai On Her 36th Birthday, Aly Goni Shares Heartbreaking Health Update

Jasmin Bhasin spent her birthday in a Dubai hospital, where Aly Goni celebrated with her. Sharing an emotional note, he wished her a speedy recovery and promised to always stand by her.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 12:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actress Jasmin Bhasin spent her birthday hospitalized in Dubai.
  • Boyfriend Aly Goni made birthday special, sharing emotional tributes.
  • Fans wished speedy recovery, fueling wedding speculation.

Television actress Jasmin Bhasin's birthday took an unexpected turn this year after she was admitted to a hospital in Dubai on June 28. Instead of celebrating her special day with outings and festivities, the actress marked the occasion from her hospital bed. However, boyfriend and actor Aly Goni ensured the day remained memorable by celebrating her birthday at the hospital and standing by her side throughout.

Sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram, Aly expressed how difficult it had been to see Jasmin in pain. He wrote, "Happy Birthday, Jasmin. We came here to celebrate your birthday, but fate had other plans. Today, we would have created beautiful memories, but instead, we are in a hospital room. Seeing you in pain has been the hardest part of this trip. I will do everything I can to keep you happy and healthy. May Allah bless you with happiness, good health, love and success. Get well soon. Love you always."

Birthday Celebration In Hospital Wins Hearts

Alongside his emotional message, Aly posted a series of photographs and videos from the hospital. One image showed him holding Jasmin's hand as she rested on the hospital bed, while another captured the actress cutting her birthday cake with loved ones gathered around her. A third photograph showed Jasmin being wheeled through the hospital in a wheelchair.

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Although the birthday celebrations were far from what the couple had planned, Aly's thoughtful gesture and unwavering support touched fans, who flooded social media with prayers and wishes for Jasmin's speedy recovery.

Wedding Buzz Grows Amid Recovery

Jasmin and Aly have been one of television's most loved couples for several years and are currently living together. Professionally, Jasmin has been busy shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, while Aly is entertaining audiences with Laughter Chefs 3.

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The couple's wedding has long been a topic of interest among fans. In a recent media interaction, Aly revealed that both he and Jasmin are ready to tie the knot and hinted that their wedding could take place later this year. His comments have only fuelled excitement among their supporters, who are now hoping to see Jasmin recover quickly before the couple embarks on their next chapter together.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is there any news about Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's wedding?

Aly Goni recently hinted in a media interaction that they are ready to tie the knot later this year. This news has excited their supporters.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 12:14 PM (IST)
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Aly Goni Jasmin Bhasin Dubai
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