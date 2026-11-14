Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Series now moves to post-production, release date pending.

Bringing an end to a highly demanding production schedule, the hardworking cast and crew of the widely popular digital drama series Aashram have officially concluded their shoot for the upcoming fourth season. The dedicated team, led by leading man Bobby Deol and veteran director Prakash Jha, joyously celebrated this major milestone on set, marking the successful completion of yet another thrilling instalment in the sprawling saga of power, blind faith, and dark deception. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the highly anticipated return of the notorious godman to their screens.

Bobby Deol, Prakash Jha Conclude Filming For 'Aashram Season 4'

Commemorating the end of a gruelling schedule, the production team organised a special celebration on set to honour the cast and crew's hard work. Marking the joyous occasion, the entire team was seen cutting a celebratory cake with the words "Japnaam, It's a Wrap - Aashram Season 4" written on it.

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While the major filming phase is now complete and the project heads into extensive post-production, the makers have kept the official streaming release date under tight wraps.

Bobby Deol & Prakash Jha celebrate 'Aashram Season 4' wrap with a cake-cutting ceremony . Actor Bobby Deol and filmmaker Prakash Jha celebrated the successful wrap-up of the much-awaited 'Aashram Season 4' 🔗: https://t.co/ZgOzGbhH41 — IANS (@ians_india) November 13, 2026

The Return Of Baba Nirala

At the centre of the narrative is Bobby Deol, who is set to return as the central character, Baba Nirala. Portraying a mysterious and power-hungry self-proclaimed godman, Deol's performance has brought a completely new dimension to his on-screen image, making the character one of his most defining roles to date in the OTT space.

Following the dramatic events of the three previous seasons, the upcoming fourth chapter promises to dive even deeper into Baba Nirala's expanding empire and shifting relationships.

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About 'Aashram'

Produced and directed by Prakash Jha, Aashram is an Indian Hindi-language crime drama web series that originally premiered in August 2020 on MX Player. The gripping narrative revolves around a charismatic godman, Baba Nirala, whose devoted followers blindly trust him, completely unaware of his hidden criminal activities involving politics, exploitation, and drug trafficking.

Alongside Bobby Deol, the ensemble cast features stellar performances by Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, and Tridha Choudhury. Across its previous three seasons, the gritty drama has shattered viewership records, cementing its position as one of the most successful Indian digital franchises.