ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaEventsIsrael Iran Conflict#ABPGames
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Japnaam, It's A Wrap': Bobby Deol And Prakash Jha Successfully Conclude Filming For 'Aashram Season 4'

'Japnaam, It's A Wrap': Bobby Deol And Prakash Jha Successfully Conclude Filming For 'Aashram Season 4'

The wait for the next highly anticipated chapter is getting shorter. Bobby Deol and acclaimed filmmaker Prakash Jha have finally wrapped up the filming for the fourth season of the hit OTT web series.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 14 Nov 2026 03:01 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Series now moves to post-production, release date pending.

Bringing an end to a highly demanding production schedule, the hardworking cast and crew of the widely popular digital drama series Aashram have officially concluded their shoot for the upcoming fourth season. The dedicated team, led by leading man Bobby Deol and veteran director Prakash Jha, joyously celebrated this major milestone on set, marking the successful completion of yet another thrilling instalment in the sprawling saga of power, blind faith, and dark deception. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the highly anticipated return of the notorious godman to their screens.

Bobby Deol, Prakash Jha Conclude Filming For 'Aashram Season 4'

Commemorating the end of a gruelling schedule, the production team organised a special celebration on set to honour the cast and crew's hard work. Marking the joyous occasion, the entire team was seen cutting a celebratory cake with the words "Japnaam, It's a Wrap - Aashram Season 4" written on it.

Also Read: 'Kindergarten Cop' Actor Christian Cousins Dies At 43 After Battling Liver Disease

While the major filming phase is now complete and the project heads into extensive post-production, the makers have kept the official streaming release date under tight wraps.

The Return Of Baba Nirala

At the centre of the narrative is Bobby Deol, who is set to return as the central character, Baba Nirala. Portraying a mysterious and power-hungry self-proclaimed godman, Deol's performance has brought a completely new dimension to his on-screen image, making the character one of his most defining roles to date in the OTT space.

Following the dramatic events of the three previous seasons, the upcoming fourth chapter promises to dive even deeper into Baba Nirala's expanding empire and shifting relationships.

Also Read: Vishal Mishra Pledges To Help Chhath Devotees Reach Home, Says No One Should Miss Festival With Family

About 'Aashram'

Produced and directed by Prakash Jha, Aashram is an Indian Hindi-language crime drama web series that originally premiered in August 2020 on MX Player. The gripping narrative revolves around a charismatic godman, Baba Nirala, whose devoted followers blindly trust him, completely unaware of his hidden criminal activities involving politics, exploitation, and drug trafficking.

Alongside Bobby Deol, the ensemble cast features stellar performances by Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, and Tridha Choudhury. Across its previous three seasons, the gritty drama has shattered viewership records, cementing its position as one of the most successful Indian digital franchises.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the 'Aashram' series about?

It's an Indian Hindi-language crime drama about a charismatic godman, Baba Nirala, whose followers are unaware of his hidden criminal activities like exploitation and drug trafficking.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 14 Nov 2026 03:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prakash Jha Bobby Deol Baba Nirala Aashram Season 4 OTT News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Varun Dhawan Shares Adorable Vacation Photos With Daughter Lara; Holds Her Hand In Heartwarming Post
Varun Dhawan Shares Adorable Vacation Photos With Daughter Lara; Holds Her Hand In Heartwarming Post
Celebrities
Samay Raina Takes A Dig At Govinda And His Rumoured Affair With Komal Rani Swarnkar: 'Jaisa Unka Chal Raha Hai...'
Samay Raina Takes A Dig At Govinda And His Rumoured Affair With Komal Rani Swarnkar: 'Jaisa Unka Chal Raha Hai...'
Celebrities
Qazi Touqeer Calls Arijit Singh 'Father Of Crazy Things' On 'Bigg Boss 20', Says They Share The Same Personality
Qazi Touqeer Calls Arijit Singh 'Father Of Crazy Things' On 'Bigg Boss 20', Says They Share The Same Personality
Celebrities
Yashvardhan Ahuja’s Debut Film ‘Hero Ki Horrorine’ Promises A Mix Of Horror And Romance; First Poster Out
Yashvardhan Ahuja’s Debut Film ‘Hero Ki Horrorine’ Promises A Mix Of Horror And Romance; First Poster Out
Advertisement

Videos

Surat Fire News: Massive Blaze Erupts at Textile Warehouse, Goods Worth Lakhs Feared Damaged
J&K Weather News: Fresh Snowfall Covers Gulmarg, Bhaderwah & Kathua as Tourists Enjoy Winter Magic
Maharashtra Politics: Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Meets Devendra Fadnavis Amid NCP Merger Buzz
Godhra Train Fire: Ex-Investigator Rakesh Asthana Calls Sabarmati Express Blaze a Planned Conspiracy
West UP Political Showdown: Yogi, Owaisi & Akash Anand Rally Ahead of 2027 Assembly Elections
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget