Comedian Bharti Singh has opened up about a bittersweet childhood memory from the 1990s, recalling how she would visit a relatively well-off neighbour’s house to watch television as her family did not own one.

Bharti took a moment on The Indian Game Show to reflect on her early days growing up without a television. She revealed she was asked to leave every time she would go to her neighbour’s home to watch television. While celebrating "90s Ki Yaadein" on The Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh’s latest episode, Bharti recalled the contrast between her childhood struggles and her current success.

Bharti said: “90s ki ek memory main nahi bhula karti. Hamare ghar mein TV nahi tha yaar. Mere bachpan ki yaadein hain, mohalle mein ek hi thode paise wale hote the unke ghar TV hota tha.”

(There is one memory from the ’90s that I can never forget. We didn’t have a TV at home, you know. I have memories from my childhood when there was one relatively well-off family in the neighbourhood that had a TV at their house.)

“Lekin aksar jab main unke ghar TV dekhne jaati thi, toh woh TV ke aage parda kar diya karte the. Aur bolte the, 'Jao-jao apne ghar padhna hai na?' Main unko thank you karna chahti hoon ki aapne mujhe apne ghar se nikala; aap log ki wajah se maine itni mehnat ki ki ab main khud TV pe aa rahi hoon.”

(But often, when I would go to their house to watch TV, they would put a curtain in front of the TV. And they would say, ‘Go, go to your own house. Don’t you have to study?’ I want to thank them for throwing me out of their house. Because of you people, I worked so hard that now I myself am appearing on TV)

As per the synopsis, Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh is an entertainment game show. Celebrities take on fun physical, comedy, and skill-based challenges, competing for exciting prizes while facing amusing punishments. With audience participation, engaging interactions and Harssh-Bharti's signature humour, each episode delivers laughter, surprises and family entertainment.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)