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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesJanhvi Kapoor Turns 'Nagina' For Halloween; Recreates Mother Sridevi's 1986 Look As A Special Tribute

Janhvi Kapoor Turns 'Nagina' For Halloween; Recreates Mother Sridevi's 1986 Look As A Special Tribute

Janhvi Kapoor turned 'Nagina' for Halloween, recreating her own late mother Sridevi's look from the 1986 blockbuster. She matched the outfit, jewellery and classic poster poses as a special tribute.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 10:39 PM (IST)
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  • This Halloween act honored her late mother's cinematic legacy.

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has taken Halloween dressing to an emotional new level this year by turning into 'Nagina' as a special tribute to her late mother, Sridevi. Stepping into the legendary shoes of the veteran superstar, the Dhadak actor flawlessly recreated Sridevi's iconic snake-woman avatar from the 1986 fantasy blockbuster. Nailing every intricate detail of the classic ethnic ensemble, Janhvi called it a homage to one of the most defining moments in pop culture history. Giving fans an extra treat, she also recreated the film's original posters with the help of Orry. 

The Nagina Recreation

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi Kapoor shared a series of pictures showcasing her Halloween outfit. The actor paid meticulous attention to detail, flawlessly matching the pink outfit, the heavy ethnic jewellery, the precise makeup, and the intricate hairdo that her mother popularised almost four decades ago. To make the tribute even more authentic, she roped in her close friend Orry to recreate classic posters and a memorable behind-the-scenes moment featuring legendary actor Amrish Puri.

Also Read: Sanjay Gupta Dies After Blood Loss In Accidental Fall At Home, Say Mumbai Police

'Most Iconic Movie Moments'

Sharing the pictures with her followers, Janhvi penned a touching caption expressing her love for the classic film. She wrote, "Happy Halloweeeeeny [ghost emoji] had to recreate one of the most iconic movie moments everrrrr [snake emoji] [white heart emoji] [sparkles emoji]".

Reflecting on the essence of the festival, she added, "So much of Halloween has become about dressing up as your favourite characters and pop culture moments. Sometimes they're spooky, sometimes they're funny, and sometimes it's a tribute [red heart emoji]". Acknowledging the cinematic heavyweights of the 1986 hit, she noted, "And who could possibly be more iconic than Mumma, Rishi uncle and Amrish sir!! [face holding back tears emoji] [white heart emoji]".

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Sridevi's 'Nagina' Legacy

Released in 1986, Nagina featured Sridevi as an 'icchadhaari nagin' (a shape-shifting serpent) in a gripping revenge saga. Her breathtaking performance and mesmerising dance sequences were widely lauded, cementing her status as the biggest and most bankable female star of that era. The film went on to become the second highest-grossing release of the year and holds the distinction of being the first Indian film to spawn a sequel, Nigahein.

Sridevi tragically passed away on 24 February 2018 in Dubai at the age of 54, just months before Janhvi made her Bollywood debut.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Janhvi Kapoor choose to dress as 'Nagina'?

She chose it as a tribute to her late mother Sridevi, recreating what she called

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 31 Oct 2026 10:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Janhvi Kapoor Sridevi Bollywood News Nagina Halloween 2026
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