Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom This Halloween act honored her late mother's cinematic legacy.

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has taken Halloween dressing to an emotional new level this year by turning into 'Nagina' as a special tribute to her late mother, Sridevi. Stepping into the legendary shoes of the veteran superstar, the Dhadak actor flawlessly recreated Sridevi's iconic snake-woman avatar from the 1986 fantasy blockbuster. Nailing every intricate detail of the classic ethnic ensemble, Janhvi called it a homage to one of the most defining moments in pop culture history. Giving fans an extra treat, she also recreated the film's original posters with the help of Orry.

The Nagina Recreation

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi Kapoor shared a series of pictures showcasing her Halloween outfit. The actor paid meticulous attention to detail, flawlessly matching the pink outfit, the heavy ethnic jewellery, the precise makeup, and the intricate hairdo that her mother popularised almost four decades ago. To make the tribute even more authentic, she roped in her close friend Orry to recreate classic posters and a memorable behind-the-scenes moment featuring legendary actor Amrish Puri.

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'Most Iconic Movie Moments'

Sharing the pictures with her followers, Janhvi penned a touching caption expressing her love for the classic film. She wrote, "Happy Halloweeeeeny [ghost emoji] had to recreate one of the most iconic movie moments everrrrr [snake emoji] [white heart emoji] [sparkles emoji]".

Reflecting on the essence of the festival, she added, "So much of Halloween has become about dressing up as your favourite characters and pop culture moments. Sometimes they're spooky, sometimes they're funny, and sometimes it's a tribute [red heart emoji]". Acknowledging the cinematic heavyweights of the 1986 hit, she noted, "And who could possibly be more iconic than Mumma, Rishi uncle and Amrish sir!! [face holding back tears emoji] [white heart emoji]".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Sridevi's 'Nagina' Legacy

Released in 1986, Nagina featured Sridevi as an 'icchadhaari nagin' (a shape-shifting serpent) in a gripping revenge saga. Her breathtaking performance and mesmerising dance sequences were widely lauded, cementing her status as the biggest and most bankable female star of that era. The film went on to become the second highest-grossing release of the year and holds the distinction of being the first Indian film to spawn a sequel, Nigahein.

Sridevi tragically passed away on 24 February 2018 in Dubai at the age of 54, just months before Janhvi made her Bollywood debut.