Janhvi Kapoor Reacts To AI-Morphed 'Chuttamalle' Video, Calls It 'Deeply Violating'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Janhvi Kapoor condemned AI-morphed video as deeply violating, objectifying women.

She thanked Jr NTR, others, for condemning AI misuse publicly.

Actors urged legal action, industry regulation against AI abuse.

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has spoken out over an AI-morphed video featuring her song ‘Chuttamalle’, strongly condemning the use of technology to objectify women and create fictionalised content without consent. Describing the experience as “deeply violating” and “bordering on sexual assault”, Janhvi said the issue reflects a much wider problem that women continue to face both offline and online.

The actor also thanked her ‘Devara’ co-star Jr NTR, along with Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda and Khushbu Sundar, for publicly condemning the alleged misuse of AI and standing up against the violation.

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Janhvi Kapoor Says AI Misuse Goes Beyond One Video

In a strongly worded Instagram statement, Janhvi made it clear that her concerns aren't limited to the AI-generated content that surfaced in recent days. She pointed to the wider culture of objectification, judgement and disregard for women's boundaries.

“The criminal misuse of technology to objectify women and circulate fictionalised content without consent is deeply violating, bordering on sexual assault,” Janhvi said in an Instagram story, stressing that almost every woman in the film industry has faced some version of such behaviour.

The actor stressed that consent and respect for a woman's body shouldn't be difficult concepts to understand. She also used a simple example to underline why consent can never be assumed.

“Consent, choice, and respect for a woman’s body should be among the basic notions of humanity. Yet somehow, they continue to be treated as complicated. They are not. It is surprising that it still seems too nuanced for some people to understand that even if a woman says yes five days in a row and no on the sixth, that no must be respected,” Janhvi said.

(Image Source: Instagram/@janhvikapoor)

‘The Threat Has Now Expanded Into The Digital Sphere’

Janhvi further explained that what happened cannot be viewed separately from the experiences she and other women have encountered throughout their careers and everyday lives.

“This goes far beyond the AI videos I have dealt with over the last few days, or anything I have personally experienced throughout my career. It is about the larger reality of being a woman, the gaze, the judgement, the constant negotiation for safety, and the feeling that our boundaries somehow remain open to interpretation. That threat has now expanded into the digital sphere, when we have not even adequately addressed the very real, physical fear that continues to disrupt the lives of women every day.”

She argued that the responsibility for addressing such behaviour shouldn't simply be placed on women or their families. According to Janhvi, men who actively challenge such conduct also have a crucial role in changing the conversation.

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Janhvi Thanks Jr NTR For Speaking Out

Janhvi specifically acknowledged Jr NTR for taking a public stand against the alleged misuse of AI. The actor said his intervention mattered because speaking up about an issue that may not directly affect him can still send an important message to women who have experienced similar behaviour.

“I am deeply touched by NTR sir for taking such a strong stand and condemning this violation,” she said, adding that when a public figure admired by millions speaks up about an issue that may not directly concern him, “it makes a difference to every woman who has experienced some degree of this behaviour.”

She also expressed her gratitude to Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda and Khushbu Sundar for supporting the sentiment and calling for action against what she described as an immoral mentality and practice.

Janhvi ended her statement by questioning why women continue to have to demand something as basic as being treated and viewed as human beings.

Jr NTR Calls AI-Morphed Video ‘Disgusting, Sick And Shameless’

Janhvi's statement came after several prominent actors reacted to the alleged circulation of the morphed video.

Earlier on Saturday, Jr NTR criticised the alleged use of AI to manipulate a video featuring ‘Chuttamalle’, the song from his film ‘Devara: Part I’. He described the act as "disgusting, sick and shameless" and warned that legal action would be pursued against those responsible.

Writing on X, Jr NTR said, "Disgusting, Sick and Shameless. In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where "Matrudevo Bhava" is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using AI to create something this vile is shameful beyond words."

Disgusting, Sick and Shameless. In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where "Matrudevo Bhava" is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using AI to create something this vile is shameful beyond words. To the scumbags behind this morphed Chuttamalle video, I will not spare any of you. I will take every possible legal action against those who created it and those who are spreading it. Please do not watch, share or engage with such content. Today it is someone else. Tomorrow, it could be your mother, sister, wife or daughter. This is a serious issue, and I urge all the state governments and the Government of India to act strongly and bring in strict regulations against the misuse of AI. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 3, 2026

His post prompted further reactions from Chiranjeevi and Vijay Deverakonda, who also condemned the alleged misuse of AI.

Chiranjeevi Calls For Industry Action

Chiranjeevi said he was deeply disturbed by the alleged video and criticised the use of artificial intelligence to produce degrading and morphed material involving a woman.

“I am deeply disturbed by the use of AI to create degrading and morphed videos of a woman. Such acts are cruel, shameful and completely unacceptable. I strongly condemn them,” he wrote.

He also said he intended to raise the matter with the Telugu Film Chamber, Producers’ Council and other industry bodies. Chiranjeevi suggested the creation of a committee and support cell for people affected by such content, alongside cooperation with cybercrime authorities.

He urged people across the Telugu film industry — including artists, technicians, audiences and fans — to collectively oppose the misuse of AI.

I am deeply disturbed by the use of AI to create degrading and morphed videos of a woman. Such acts are cruel, shameful and completely unacceptable. I strongly condemn them. This is not an issue concerning just one individual or one film. Today, it has happened to someone else. Tomorrow, it could happen to you, me or anyone we know. We cannot remain silent simply because it has not affected us personally. Every one of us has a responsibility to stand against this abuse. Those who create such content and those who deliberately spread or amplify it must be held accountable under the law. This cannot be dismissed as a joke or treated as entertainment. I will take this matter up with the Telugu Film Chamber, the Producers’ Council and our affiliated industry bodies, and recommend the formation of a dedicated committee and support cell. Working closely with Cyber Crime authorities, this team should support those affected, coordinate efforts to remove such content and pursue legal action against those responsible. The entire Telugu film fraternity must come together for this effort. Our associations, artists, technicians, audiences and fans all have a role to play. I also urge the Central and State Governments to take strong and effective measures against the misuse of AI for such abuse. Please do not watch, download, share or circulate these videos, even with the intention of condemning them. Report them to the respective platforms and Cyber Crime authorities instead. Protecting human dignity is our collective responsibility. Let us stand together, speak up and act. #UniteAgainstDigitalAbuse @revanth_anumula @ncbn @AmitShah @AshwiniVaishnaw @GoI_MeitY — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 3, 2026

Vijay Deverakonda Condemns ‘Insensitive’ Acts

Vijay Deverakonda also backed Jr NTR's condemnation, describing the alleged actions as “insensitive”.

Resharing Jr NTR's post on X, Deverakonda wrote, “We have stooped to the levels of absolute lowlife. Whoever is responsible for this should not be spared. They must face the harshest possible legal consequences and be made an example of. We must not let this go. when did we became so insensitive to each other. What kind of parenting is going on? what kind of society are we living in? Where we find joy in degrading each other? At a time when the world is debating and fearing how AI disrupt livelihoods and take away jobs, these idiots are using that very technology to do utter nonsense.”

We have stooped to the levels of absolute lowlife. Whoever is responsible for this should not be spared. They must face the harshest possible legal consequences and be made an example of. We must not let this go. when did we became so insensitive to each other. What kind of parenting is going on? what kind of society are we living in? Where we find joy in degrading each other? At a time when the world is debating and fearing how AI disrupt livelihoods and take away jobs, these idiots are using that very technology to do utter nonsense. This is the digital equivalent of sexual assault. The law must treat such acts with utmost seriousness. And to the team standing up against this, you have my full support. — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) October 3, 2026

About ‘Devara: Part 1’ And ‘Chuttamalle’

Released in September 2024, ‘Devara: Part 1’ stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

The song ‘Chuttamalle’ was composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Shilpa Rao.

(With inputs from ANI)