Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vijay's film Jana Nayagan leaked online before release.

Actor R Madhavan calls leak 'heartbreaking' and 'troubling'.

Industry leaders condemn piracy as attack on artists.

Film makers initiate legal action, urge legal viewing.

Indian cinema is still reeling from the shocking online leak of Vijay’s highly anticipated film Jana Nayagan, which was stolen and shared even before its theatrical release. The leak has sparked anger across the film industry, with stars warning that piracy is not just a crime but a direct attack on the hard work of thousands.

Among the strongest voices is actor R Madhavan, who has openly condemned the leak, calling it “extremely heartbreaking and troubling” and asking how people are still “getting away with this”.

Madhavan’s Strong Reaction

On Monday, R Madhavan took to social media to respond to the leak of Jana Nayagan, Vijay’s final film. He wrote, “I totally agree and this is extremely heartbreaking and troubling. How are people getting away with this?” He urged fans to respect the efforts of everyone involved in the film and appealed to the public not to watch it on pirated platforms.

I totally agree and this is extremely heartbreaking and troubling. How are people getting away with this . Please respect the hard work of all the people involved in this Film. 🙏. Please do avoid watch it it on the pirated platforms.. .. 🙏 https://t.co/tvyiIEl3ww — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 13, 2026

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Wider industry backlash

Madhavan is not alone. Superstars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Suriya have also strongly condemned the leak, describing piracy as “an attack on the art and artiste itself”. The Tamil Film Producers Council and the Film Employees’ Federation of South India (FEFSI) have echoed these concerns, demanding stricter action against those spreading the film online.

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Legal Steps And Fan Appeal

The makers of Jana Nayagan have confirmed that they have initiated legal action against the people behind the leak and have warned the public against downloading or sharing the film. As the controversy continues, the industry’s message is clear: watching a film legally in theatres is the only way to truly support the artists and technicians who put in years of effort.