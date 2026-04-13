Jana Nayagan Leaked Online: Kasthuri Admits Watching 'Three‑Hour Propaganda' For TVK

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Kasthuri admits viewing leaked clips of Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan'.

She described the film as a 'three-hour propaganda film' for his party.

Kasthuri questioned the leak's origin and government's censorship inaction.

She suggested the leak aimed to benefit Vijay's political campaign.

Actor Kasthuri Shankar has set off a fresh political–film firestorm by openly admitting that she watched leaked clips of Vijay’s highly anticipated movie Jana Nayagan and calling it a “three‑hour propaganda film” for his new party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. With the Tamil Nadu assembly elections just weeks away, the leak of the unreleased political drama has blurred the lines between cinema and campaign, turning the film into a hot talking point on WhatsApp forwards, news channels, and social media.

Actress Kasthuri Admits Watching Leaked Jana Nayagan

In a recent interview, Kasthuri told Cinema Express that she watched “bits and pieces” of Jana Nayagan from a high‑quality version circulating on WhatsApp and other online platforms. She said, “It’s the talk of the town right now. I have also been learning new information about the movie and I can tell you that if it is seen by the public, it is beneficial to the TVK, not BJP or the DMK – the parties that Vijay is blaming.” Calling the film a “three‑hour propaganda,” she argued that the leak was designed to push TVK’s political message directly to voters.

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Actress Kasthuri Claims Vijay's Jana Nayagan Is Complete Propaganda

Kasthuri claimed it was clear from the way the film is circulating that “whoever leaked the movie, wanted every word of their propaganda to get to the people.” She questioned why the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and other government agencies allowed such a polished master copy to land online without cuts or censorship. She also accused the ruling DMK‑led state government of deliberately blocking Jana Nayagan’s theatrical release in Tamil Nadu because of its focus on state politics.

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Pointing out that another political film, TN 2026, which is seen as aligned with the DMK, was allowed to release on the same day when Jana Nayagan was set to open, she said the contrast was telling. Kasthuri further suggested that the leak itself may have come from someone sympathetic to Vijay’s cause, stating, “If this movie is seen by people, it will influence them and will in turn benefit TVK.” She added that much of what Vijay and his second‑run leaders say about the leak is “purely optics,” aimed at distracting attention from the real source.