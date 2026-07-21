Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Opening is lower than previous film, 'GOAT'.

Thalapathy Vijay's much awaited final film, Jana Nayagan, is all set to arrive in cinemas on July 23 , bringing an end to one of Tamil cinema's most celebrated acting careers. Initially scheduled for release in January, the film was delayed after awaiting certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Seven months later, anticipation remains high as fans prepare for its theatrical debut.

Hindi Version Expected To Open Below The Greatest Of All Time

While expectations are strong across the southern markets, early trade estimates suggest that the film's Hindi version may open below Vijay's previous release, The Greatest of All Time (GOAT).

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According to Koimoi, Jana Nayagan is expected to earn between Rs 1.4 crore and Rs 1.8 crore on its opening day in Hindi. It is important to note that these are trade predictions, and the makers have not released any official box office figures.

Where Jana Nayagan Could Rank Among Vijay's Hindi Openers

If the estimates prove accurate, Jana Nayagan would become Thalapathy Vijay's third-highest Hindi opener to date.

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His current top Hindi opening remains Leo, which collected Rs 2.85 crore on its first day, boosted by the excitement surrounding Lokesh Kanagaraj's cinematic universe. The Greatest of All Time follows with an opening of Rs 2.1 crore.

The rest of Vijay's Hindi opening-day rankings include Varisu with Rs 70 lakh, Beast with Rs 60 lakh, and Master with Rs 50 lakh.

Although the projected Hindi figures are modest compared to his biggest releases, Jana Nayagan carries significant emotional value as Vijay's farewell film. With strong fan support across India and overseas, all eyes will now be on whether positive word of mouth can help the film exceed early trade expectations after its release.