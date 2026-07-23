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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Jana Nayagan' Belongs To The People Now, Says Producer Venkat Narayana As Vijay's Film Hits Cinemas

'Jana Nayagan' Belongs To The People Now, Says Producer Venkat Narayana As Vijay's Film Hits Cinemas

'Jana Nayagan' producer Venkat Narayana calls the film's release an emotional milestone as Vijay's much-awaited film opens across India, praising the actor's unwavering support.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 03:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CM Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' film release marks emotional milestone.
  • Producer, composer found release surreal after overcoming challenges.
  • Producer credited Vijay's support; fans anticipate his return.

The nationwide release of 'Jana Nayagan', starring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, marked an emotional milestone for the team behind the film on Thursday. As audiences flocked to cinemas across the country, producer Venkat K Narayana reflected on the long journey to the big screen, describing the release as both deeply moving and immensely rewarding after months of challenges.

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Producer Says The Film Is Finally In The Hands Of Audiences

Watching the first day first show at Vettri Theatre in Chennai's Chromepet, Narayana expressed his excitement over the film's wide release.

"We have released in largest number of screens across the country and the movie belongs to the people. We look forward to their love and support."

The producer said the overwhelming response from moviegoers made the occasion even more meaningful after the obstacles the team had faced before the theatrical launch.

"It is very emotional for us because we went through a lot to bring this to theatres. But what is behind us is behind us. Ahead of us is how best a theatrical experience we can give to the audience."

Anirudh Ravichander Describes The Release As 'Surreal'

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander, who joined Narayana for the first screening, also shared his emotions as the film finally reached cinemas.

"It's a very surreal and emotional moment for me and the whole team. After all the struggle that the film has been through for the audience to enjoy it, to sit with them and feel that is very special."

Speaking about the energetic atmosphere inside theatres, Ravichander said the audience's enthusiasm made the occasion unforgettable.

"Especially with the fans when they are screaming and enjoying so much, as much as we are screaming, we are also feeling emotional that this is the last one."

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Producer Praises Vijay's Support Throughout The Journey

Narayana revealed that Vijay remained closely connected with the team during the project's most difficult phases and consistently offered encouragement.

"Whatever hurdles we were going through, I was talking to sir constantly. He's been always supportive, concerned about us, and he stood by us most importantly. We were together in this journey."

He also credited the film's massive opening to the actor's enduring popularity.

"Vijay sir's stardom, reach, and his stamina."

Fans Say They Will Miss Vijay On The Big Screen

As Vijay continues with his political responsibilities, the producer acknowledged the emotions shared by fans who may not see the actor on screen again anytime soon.

"I will definitely miss him, and all the people are saying the same thing that they're going to miss him."

When asked about the possibility of Vijay returning to films in the future, Narayana remained hopeful.

"In the newer responsibilities, if time permits, definitely we would want him to continue to see in the theatres."

(With inputs from PTI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the producer say about the release of 'Jana Nayagan'?

Producer Venkat K Narayana found the nationwide release deeply moving and rewarding after many challenges. He said the film belongs to the people and looks forward to their love and support.

How did Vijay support the team during the making of 'Jana Nayagan'?

Producer Narayana revealed that Vijay remained closely connected and constantly offered encouragement during difficult phases. He praised Vijay for standing by the team throughout the journey.

Will fans see Vijay in films again?

Fans will miss Vijay on the big screen due to his political responsibilities. Producer Narayana hopes he might return to films in the future if his new responsibilities allow him time.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 03:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Anirudh Ravichander South Cinema ENtertainment News Jana Nayagan Venkat Narayana
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