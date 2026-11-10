James Gunn And Peter Safran To Step Down As DC Studios Chiefs, Jeremy Latcham To Take Charge

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gunn cites desire for creative focus as reason for departure.

James Gunn and Peter Safran are stepping down as co-CEOs of DC Studios, with Jeremy Latcham set to take over as President and Chief Creative Officer, according to Variety. The leadership transition is expected to take effect on December 1.

James Gunn And Peter Safran's Four-Year Run At DC Studios

Gunn and Safran were appointed to lead DC Studios in 2022 by then Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, with the mandate to rebuild the DC Universe and establish a stronger rival to Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe. Their tenure brought a significant creative overhaul across the studio's film and television slate.

The new direction took shape with last summer’s Superman, which reportedly earned around USD 618 million (approx Rs 5,805 crore) worldwide. However, subsequent theatrical releases delivered mixed results. Supergirl collected approximately USD 126 million (approx Rs 1,184 crore), while the R-rated body-horror film Clayface earned around USD 109 million ( approx Rs 1,024 crore).

The studio also expanded its presence on streaming platforms through projects such as Peacemaker and Lanterns for HBO Max.

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Jeremy Latcham To Take Over As DC Studios President

According to Variety, Latcham is expected to assume the roles of President and Chief Creative Officer, marking a major leadership change at the studio.

After four years overseeing DC's film and television strategy, Gunn and Safran are expected to return their focus to creative projects. Their tenure brought a sweeping reset of the franchise.

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James Gunn Reflects On His DC Studios Journey

Gunn addressed the leadership transition in a social media post, reflecting on his experience working with DC characters, a dream he said he had cherished since childhood, when he would write and draw his own comics.

He highlighted projects including Superman, Clayface and Peacemaker, alongside the creative process behind Man of Tomorrow. Gunn also praised Safran, describing him as an exceptionally capable partner and a close friend, while expressing gratitude to the DC Studios team, collaborators, cast members, crews and fans.

At the same time, Gunn acknowledged the challenges of balancing the executive role with filmmaking. He said corporate responsibilities and the need to divide his attention across projects had made it difficult to focus on directing and writing, while also taking time away from his loved ones.